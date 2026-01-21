A woman broke down in tears as she spoke about the depression and emotional stress that came with building a house

Many women shared similar experiences, revealing how builders exploited them, stole materials, and disrespected them because they were women

Social media users said owning a house does not always mean wealth, as many builders end up silently battling depression

A woman has shared an emotional video online where she broke down in tears while speaking about the mental and emotional stress she experienced while building her house.

In the video, the lady, identified as @dibuseng1 on TikTok, said many people only see the finished building but do not understand the depression, anxiety, and financial pressure that come with the process.

She explained that the constant rise in material prices and repeated calls from workers about shortages affected her deeply.

“No one talks about the depression that comes while Building. Material is so expensive labour and all. I used to cry every time when they call me. And tell me we have shortage of something,” she said in the video.

People speak on building challenges

Her video sparked massive reactions from social media users, especially women who shared similar struggles in the comment section.

One user shared how completing a house left her financially and emotionally drained.

“I have a house yes with nothing inside. I managed to finish building but I sit in the floor, eat in the floor, people see me like I have money because of the house not knowing am totally broke and depressed only hiding my sorrows with smile and makeup,” she wrote.

Watch the full video below:

Another user, @Nomercy, spoke about building a house for her mother and feeling unsupported.

“I’m struggling with my mom’s house,it is finished left with kitchen units,couch,bathrooms and fence/wall with gate but my mom is not helping dont know where her salary is going thats where I learnt and had to admit hardest truth my mom is useless,” she said.

“And when you are woman alone those people will destroy you.. Doing shabby job wasting your material and wanting money every day… I’m not finished yet still have tiling, ceiling and bathrooms to finish but I’m so nervous and anxious is unbelievable,” @nthabisengbenade wrote.

Some users offered advice to the lady based on their experiences. @luckie suggested early planning.

“I think its best to buy materials a year before you gonna start building that helps..and save money for a builder…but if you gonna build with salary like buying things everytime you get paid while they building…that will be a problem and stressful,” the user said.

Another commenter warned that shortages are sometimes theft.

“Sometimes it’s not shortage it’s theft, you need to place a family member or someone you can trust at the building site 24/7,” @Ohkaykay noted.

A young woman, @Layla Poulten, described the emotional toll of disrespect and financial strain.

“Whole year last year, I was depressed and crying, the disrespect I got from the builders Because I’m a young woman, some will even steal my things and just decide I have to pay more or they’re not working. It’s very draining shame, plus I’m not making enough money at work, if something is short I will have to wait until month end and the neighbours were so vile to me because how could a child do all these things. Little do they know I was dying inside but believe me. it’s gonna be worth it in the end my love, you just need to hang in there and I’m so proud of you for taking this big step,” she wrote.

