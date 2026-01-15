A young Nigerian man has expressed confusion over a 'strange' item he found under his bed after a clean-up session

According to him, every time he cleans his house, he ends up finding the same thing under his bed

In a post on his official X account, he displayed the item and asked people to share information about what it could be

A Nigerian man's disturbing discovery under the bed left him in a state of worry and curiousity.

The man was cleaning his house when he stumbled upon a strange-looking item and he couldn't explain what it was or how it got to his house.

Man displays items he constantly finds under his bed. Photo credit: @ikopima09/X.

Source: Twitter

Man displays strange-looking item under bed

The man, identified as @ikopima09 on X, took to the platform to share a photo of the item and seek help from his followers identifying it.

According to him, he finds the same kind of item under his bed, whenever he decides to do a clean-up at his house.

The recurring appearance of the item under the bed left him worried, and he turned to social media for help.

"Every time I clean the house, I find these under the bed. What can it be?" he asked.

Reactions as man displays strange-looking item

The post quickly gained attention online, with many Nigerians dropping both guess work and theories about the item's origin and purpose.

Man raises alarm over the unexpected items that he constantly finds under his bed. Photo credit: Barry Winiker/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

While some claimed to have an idea what it might be, others were just as baffled as the original poster.

Rhoda said:

"I have no idea what this is ,but it looks strange in a way ,ask your room mate if you have any."

Silva said:

"That’s snakee skin and there’s a big snakee living with you."

Auracool said:

"You are living above a serpentine habitat. lol. It doesn’t take a degree in herpetology to see a shedded snakee skin when you see one."

Daffy said:

"Bro there is a very big snakee in your house you have to be very careful."

Do you K said:

"It is what u think it is It is still fine if u choose to not keep pretending u don't know what it is."

T-junction said:

"You need to go to church as soon as possible. Is dark spirits or something."

Adabekee said:

"Under your bed? You need to clean your house asap."

Ematai said:

"Nothing o, just your new roommate doing wardrobe change. Carry torch go check under bed abeg."

Alonge said:

"You are not living alone bro. This is your co tenant changing clothes under the bed."

Babaken said:

"Under your bed you say? My bro you need to sanitize that whole house fr."

Dollarzz said,

"Honestly I don’t know but I heard someone said you’re living with a snake look into it."

Brayne said:

"That’s concerning; either something creepy is happening or there’s an animal that you live with."

Aliyi said:

"People are saying it's a snakee but forgot some women are more toxic than snakess. I bet your girl might have something in common with the snakess."

Source: Legit.ng