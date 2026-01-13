A man has shared a post on the X app speaking about Nigeria's previous match with Algeria and their upcoming match with Morocco

In his post shared via his official X account, he claimed that there might be a serious problem if Nigeria wins Morocco

Massive reactions trailed his post on X as social media users especially football lovers shared their opinions in the comments

A Nigerian man recently shared a post hinting at potential repercussions for Nigeria if they emerge victorious against Morocco.

The comment followed the budding controversy surrounding Nigeria's previous match against Algeria.

Man shares why there might be problem during Nigeria Vs Morocco match. Photo credit: @esegbona_luis/X.

Man speaks about Nigeria's match with Morocco

The post, shared by @esegbona_luis on X, referenced Algeria's formal complaint to governing bodies over alleged match-fixing in their game against Nigeria.

In the complaint, the referee was accused of favouring Nigeria in his judgement, leading to their win.

Esegbona expressed scepticism about Algeria's claims, and advised them to accept defeat graciously, rather than seeking redress.

However, he cautioned that if Nigeria were to win their upcoming match against Morocco, it could signal trouble.

In his words:

"Breaking News. Algeria wants CAF to cancel the match the played with Nigeria and repeat it. ALGERIA has officially petitioned CAF and FIFA over alleged fraud during their match with Nigeria. They claim the referee was favoring Nigeria, that’s why Nigeria WON. Bro you guys had ZERO shots on target, Nwaballi was literally eating EBA as nothing disturbed him. Accept Defeat and move on. Moral lesson: I am not a prophet but if Nigeria wins Morocco, there might be a problem."

Man said if Nigeria wins Morocco during semi-finals, there might be a problem. Photo credit: @PAUL ELLIS/ Getty Images.

Reactions trail man's comment on Nigeria Vs Morocco

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Clara MD said:

"This situation highlights the importance of fair play and sportsmanship. Accepting defeat gracefully is part of the game."

Dave said:

''African teams love crying foul after losing to Nigeria, but never ask why they suddenly forget how to attack. If Nigeria beats Morocco, the noise will be louder than the football again."

Oddmind said:

"Spirit of sportsmanship is rare in North Africa. It is always a win or die for them. If the hostility is becoming unbearable, a time will come when hosting such tournament will be taken away from them."

Christian said:

"Their arrogance!!! Who were they in front of that well determined Naija Team? Instead of accepting their defeat and studying football, not those fake Taekwondo or Wado‑ryu, they are idly talking."

Sello added:

"They must admit that their defense was rubbish. They can't take it that they were beaten decisively.

"Ador celebrations hurt them more, they thought that they had successfully collapsed Patrice Lumumba tribute Celebration by ridiculing the DRC fan who championed it and he thought they had finished but Nigeria said wait a minute Lumumba tribute Celebration will be done once again. The match was worn in regulation time, no extra time, no funny penalties. They were outperformed and outclassed. They must fix their sick squad so unprofessional."

