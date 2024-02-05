Global site navigation

"Let Him Sleep Please": Unique Sleeping Position of Little Baby Goes Viral, Causes Buzz on TikTok
"Let Him Sleep Please": Unique Sleeping Position of Little Baby Goes Viral, Causes Buzz on TikTok

by  Israel Usulor
  • The interesting sleeping position of a little baby is generating many reactions among TikTok users
  • The baby slept with its face on the bed and its back upward as if it was observing its morning prayers
  • The video is trending and it has so far gathered over 4.3 million views, 1400 comments and over 147,000 likes

No fewer than 4.3 million have seen the video of a little baby who has a unique way of sleeping.

In the video shared by @bebeschte02, the child slept as if it was observing prayers, and this got a lot of people laughing.

Baby's sleeping position goes viral.
The baby slept in a funny way. Photo credit: TikTok/@bebeschte02.
Source: TikTok

The clip shows that the baby slept with its face on the bed and its back upwards, and it did not want to be disturbed.

Someone tugged on the child's leg, and it quickly withdrew it and went back to sleep.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to baby who has a unique sleeping position

@Monica Regina539 said:

"A treat, a little bit of people. If only I could put it on my lap, smell it. I had only one Daughter, she was Special, today she is with God."

@Enza Iodice commented:

"When it's nice, leave him, let him stay in the position he wants, he's not a doll, let's play with him, close, pulling his little legs."

@alciramendoza reacted:

"They still don't assimilate that they are no longer in the womb and that they were already born."

@Chantal Rada759 remarked:

"Adorable little cutie who doesn't want to be disturbed, leave me alone, I'm fine like that."

@Lesley Eliya said:

"He was used to that position,he will realize soon that its another planet!"

@help silva said:

"Let him sleep peacefully!"

@Eleanor commented:

"For God's sake, don't disturb the doll's sleep!"

Another baby goes viral due to its sleeping position

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a video of a newborn child in a hilarious sleeping position went viral on TikTok.

In the funny video posted by the child's mother, she was spotted sleeping in a folded position on the bed.

From her sleeping position, some social media users concluded that the baby thought she was still in the womb.

Source: Legit.ng

