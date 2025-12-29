A hospital worker who attended to Dunsin Oyekan's wife on the night she died has shared details about what happened

The anaesthetic technician shared what she saw Dunsin do when his wife was in a critical condition, and their brief conversation

She shared the unusual thing the singer did while escorting his wife's body to the mortuary, moving people to tears

A Nigerian woman who worked at the hospital where the wife of popular singer, Dunsin Oyekan, died has recounted what happened on that night.

Salome Daniel told Legit.ng that she worked with National Hospital Abuja as an anaesthetic technician and was on duty when Dunsin's wife, Adedoyin, took her last breath.

Hospital Worker Who Witnessed Dunsin Oyekan's Wife's Death Shares What Singer Did After Painful Loss

Dunsin lost his wife in May 2019 to health-related issues and had spoken about how he dealt with the loss after six years.

Nurse shares details of Dunsin Oyekan's wife's death

A recent TikTok post by @lighttv11 shared the inspirational story behind Dunsin and the loss of his wife.

The post read:

"Dunsin Oyekan's story is truly inspiring. He and his late wife, Adedoyin, had a beautiful marriage that spanned six years before she passed away in 2019, leaving behind two children. Despite his immense loss, Dunsin Oyekan continues to minister with a smile on stage, showcasing his remarkable strength and faith.

"RIP Adedoyin Oyekan. Your legacy lives on through your husband's ministry and the children you left behind. Dunsin Oyekan has spoken publicly about how he coped with his grief, revealing that he channelled his pain into worship and found solace in God's presence. He's a testament to the power of faith and resilience."

In the comments, @salomenchock shared details of what happened on the night that Dunsin lost his wife.

She wrote:

“To think that I saw her take her last breath, a night I would never forget, I didn't know much about him then,it was my first time seeing him that closely.

“I remember how when I come out of the ICU to probably get something for her critical care response, I'll see him praying, and the moment he sees me, he would rush to me, look at me in the eye and ask, "what is happening?"and I would look back and say to him, "you cannot pray and panic at the same time" and he would node and say "that's true".

“I still remember just like yesterday how when her body was being taken to the morgue, he accompanied her beautifully playing the guitar and said she loved him playing the guitar.

“It was beautiful and emotional, one thing I can say is that he loved that woman, rest on precious daughter of God.”

In a chat with Legit.ng, Salome shared how she was called to attend to Dunsin's wife when her case got critical.

“I work with National Hospital Abuja as an Anaesthetic Technician. My work mostly covers Theatre and ICU and of course anywhere there’s need for critical care.

“I was called to attend to Dunsi’s wife when her case got critical and she was brought into our ICU, I can’t remember the date, but she died like 3 hours after.”

Hospital Worker Who Witnessed Dunsin Oyekan's Wife's Death Shares What Singer Did After Painful Loss

Reactions trail woman's account of Dunsin Oyekan's wife's death

@Oby Onoh said:

“This is a beautiful testimony of love till death do us part. Thanks for sharing. It so consoling at this point in my life.”

@Babyturban.co said:

“Thanks for sharing.”

@Oluwa Shola said:

“He's still unmarried after 6yrs of her demise, that alone shows he loves her and still grief

@seybabe said:

May her soul continue to rest in peace.”

