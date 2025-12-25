A Nigerian lady working in Providus Bank listed what she enjoyed as her Christmas and end of year bonus from work

Apart from a bag of rice and 13th-month salary, she listed four other things she received and events organised for the staff

Many people who came across the video hailed the bank, as some inquired about available vacancies at the bank

A Nigerian lady working in Providus Banks shared six things the bank did for its staff as Christmas and end of year bonus.

She listed the items she received and some activities the bank set up for its staff.

Providus Bank Worker Mentions 6 Things She Enjoyed as Christmas Bonus: “13th Month Salary”

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @liesl_z, the lady showed the bags of rice and hampers the staff received.

She hailed her company and listed the items she got, including 13th-month salary, a 50kg bag of rice, groundnut oil, and groceries.

The banker also stated that the bank organised the End of Year Party and team bonding party for the members of the staff

She captioned the TikTok video:

“Providus Oyeee! 13th month salary, 50kg rice, G. oil, groceries, EOYP, Team bonding party.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Providus Bank's worker's Christmas bonus

@Ije said:

"Please are you guys hiring for next year. Help a sis."

@Nofeesah said:

"Where Una bank Dey for Ajah mk I con open bank for January."

@Becky ||Video editor said:

"Una worth abeg.... best customer service and seamless transaction."

@boy_gremlin said:

"A good fintech oo, blord give staff 100k wan tear down IG."

@Nifesprettypicks said:

"thank God say them don employ me o."

@Music Mill Naija said:

"You go sha go work during holiday. You wey I go see for bank on Monday, 29th December, 2025."

Another Nigerian bank worker showed the many items she got as her Christmas bonus from the bank where she worked.

She unboxed the provisions that were packaged in a big carton, bringing out each item that was packaged inside the box.

The items she was given sparked reactions as the video went viral, as some asked her to give some of the items to her.

In a related story on Legit.ng, a Nigerian shared how she got a job with Wema Bank after shooting her shot on TikTok and declaring her intention of joining the company, by highlight what she loved about them.

Lady shows off Christmas bonus from company

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was super excited as she showed what she received at her company for end of the year Christmas bonus.

The items got people talking as she posted a video of employees receiving their goodies, which she said the company produced.

Many reacted as she confirmed the name of the company, sparking enquiries and mixed reactions from netizens online.

Source: Legit.ng