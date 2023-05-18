An egg seller has impressed many people on TikTok because of how she arranged her eggs in a tray

She took time to put the eggs in order, putting them together in eight layers that look like a high-rise building

People who saw the lady in the streets were amazed at how the lady was able to hold the eggs together

A lady who is an egg seller arranged her eggs in a way that attracted the attention of street people.

When she appeared in the streets with the tray of eggs on her head, many people who saw her came closer to take a look.

People gathered to take a look at the eggs. Photo credit: TikTok/@davidoafri.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok by @davidoafri, the lady had the eggs arranged in steps like bricks.

Video shows skilful egg seller

The way she arranged the eggs in eight layers made it look like a high-rise building created by professional brick layers.

It was not only eggs that she arranged in the tray as she also used green and red peppers to hold the eggs together.

Looking at the tray as it balanced on the lady's head, people may think it would fall and scatter, but she didn't seem bordered as she had confidence in her craft.

Social media users have praised her for the skills she applied in her trade.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react as the egg seller arranges it in a spectacular way

@Frimpomaa said:

"This woman can manage Ghana and Nigeria's economy."

@S said:

"She arranged the eggs beautifully."

@Osariemen commented:

"Wow this is beautiful."

@user3501388666464 Kelly

"This woman can build a better Ghana."

@Priscy reacted:

"This woman can arrange Ghana’s economy."

@Becky bell said:

"Wooo may God bless your hustle."

@Ernestina Boamah453 said:

"Wooowww, she is good at decorating."

@user6004916145815 commented:

"Everything you do, do with all your heart...this is a clear indication."

Source: Legit.ng