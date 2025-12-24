A Nigerian lady shared her experience with her fellow woman who told her bluntly not to hug her boyfriend

According to the lady known on TikTok as Lola Fetuga, she was friends with the jealous woman's boyfriend

Lola noted that she she felt disappointed in the woman who treated her like a rival who wanted to take over her boyfriend

A lady sparked reactions on TikTok after she shared what a jealous lover said to her.

According to lady, her fellow woman strongly warned her not to hug her boyfriend.

The lady said her fellow woman issued her a warning she did not expect. Photo credit: TikTok/@lolafetuga.

Source: TikTok

In her post, Lola Fetuga said she has known the man in question for many years as they were course mates and friends in school.

The man now has a girlfriend who does not want Lola any close to him.

Lola said she was shocked and even disappointed when the woman asked her never to hug her boyfriend.

Lola said:

"Womanhood pour you 10,000 gallons of spit. You are a disgrace to womanhood. E no get wetin person no go see for life o. Woman dey come to me woman to woman, she say make I no hug her boyfriend. Her boyfriend wey me and am go school, do five years for engineering, we have an established friendship. Her boyfriend rent flat, I rent flat for the same compound with the boyfriend. Me and her boyfriend na mates, this girl no be my mate. Because she lives with her boyfriend in the same flat that I also pay for, the same amount, we are opposite neighbours. She stays with her boyfriend and she is telling me I should not hug her boyfriend. I know the boyfriend before I know her."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares what fellow woman told her

@lagcitygameboy said:

"Must you hug him?"

@de_codemaster said:

"Madam you sef like de boy."

@Cc said:

"Oga no hug person boyfriend…"

@Chibuzor Isaac said:

"Why are you hugging who is not your sibling?"

@elijahakinwunmi said:

"when tiktok go begin do voice note."

@king valour said:

"Na girl to girl matter before you hold men accountable for the sin we no commit."

@Jeppy said:

"Oga you rest.. She has the right to set boundaries in her relationship. if you like know the boyfriend for over 20 years."

@joshee2911 said:

"Una no dey hear that one ‘ leave her boyfriend oo 😅 don’t even stare."

@Lydia said:

"Lmao you for give the boyfriend another hug first. I wanna see what she will do."

@eclasikduvbiam said:

"Give am space madam if na you you no go take am too."

Lady shares how she met her husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady is set to get married to a man who she met one day when she was returning home from her boyfriend's place.

According to the lady, she met the who would later be her husband when she was travelling from Lagos to Abuja and they kicked things off.

Now, the man has concluded plans to get married to her as he has proposed married to her, a moment that was captured in a heartwarming video.

Source: Legit.ng