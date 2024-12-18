A lady has emerged as the overall best graduating student of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering

The lady excitedly announced the award as she celebrated her graduation from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife

Internet users joined the fresh OAU graduate in celebrating her academic feat as her post on X blew up

A Nigerian lady has celebrated completing her undergraduate studies at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

The fresh graduate, Fagbemi Tenifayo Oluwaseun, posted pictures she took for her convocation alongside the two awards she won.

Fagbemi Tenifayo Oluwaseun bagged a first class from OAU. Photo Credit: @teni_fayo

Source: Twitter

Tenifayo said she bagged a BSc in computer science with mathematics and finished with a first class honours degree.

She was awarded the CPI-Moore Prize and the Olatunji Odegbami Prize for the overall best graduating student in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Tenifayo appreciated God for her academic feat. Her tweet on X read:

"Fagbemi Tenifayo Oluwaseun.

"B.Sc. Computer Science with Mathematics.

"First Class Honours (4.78/5.0).

"Best Graduating Student in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering 🥳.

"Thank you, Jesus!!!🥹🥹"

"Glory to God!!💃💃💃"

See her tweet below:

OAU first class graduate celebrated online

@_khaydeejay said:

"Congratulations babe."

@I_amNeyo said:

"Congratulations Oluwaseun."

@OlufemivictorT said:

"Congratulations Boss, you too Sabi."

@west_of_world said:

"Congratulations to you always.

"Well deserved."

@lawalebalty said:

"Skool fees well spent ! Congratulations."

@jeffrey_chukz said:

"Congratulations Teni. More codes to you."

@olumuyiwaayo said:

"Congratulations, Teni. If you are interested in fully funded scholarships, do not hesitate to reach out!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an OAU graduate who wrote three research papers had bagged a first class honours degree and emerged his department's best student.

OAU graduate on why she studied microbiology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an OAU graduate who got a first class honours degree in microbiology had celebrated online.

According to the lady, she was a full-time baker while studying in the school and advised students who run businesses not to give up.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, she explained why she chose microbiology and how she balanced her academics with her business. She shared photos she took for her convocation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng