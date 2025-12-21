A man shared a heartwarming video showing the good thing he did for his wife who is heavily pregnant with a child

In the video which was posted on TikTok, the man said his wife had complained to him that their present apartment was small

He decided to save up money and provide a bigger apartment which has ample space and rooms, presenting it to his wife as a surprise

A young man is happy after he finally fulfilled the wishes of his pregnant wife who is been complaining that they house they live in was small.

His wife had told him that their present apartment lacked enough space for their children.

Big Miller took his pregnant wife to the new apartment he rented for the family. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigmiller_porshmiller09.

In a heartwarming video shared by @bigmiller_porshmiller09, he led his wife to the new apartment he got for the family.

The new apartment looked bigger and has more rooms and a lot of space for their children and property.

According to Bibmiller, his wife did not know he was making provision for a new apartment.

When the keys to the rooms were handed over to her, she was speechless.

The video was captioned:

"Surprising my pregnant wife with a new house cause she's been complaining that our previous house is too small for her and the kids. She couldn’t believe it but God did."

The woman was speechless when she saw the new apartment rented by her husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigmiller_porshmiller09.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man provides bigger apartment for his family

@Candy said:

"Next year by this time, you will buy your own house. Amen."

@msemefa said:

"Omg baby number what? I’ve missed a lot I remembered when the first baby came."

@UCHECHI THERESA said:

"Madam abeg be fast na. Go check d room….u dey waste my data."

@faithomeche5 said:

"Abuja and Lagos landlord cannot relate .. see space abeg."

@user25870475953 said:

"On behalf of our Ghanaian sister,we say thank you our husband."

@Ujay said:

"Even on x2 you never still go see the room. Do fast joor I get other videos to watch."

@ms_ibrahim said:

"She said I didn’t pressure you Awnnn God bless you."

@Abikeh said:

"Thank God for this. congratulations madam. Safe delivery."

@PRAISES FASHION said:

"She looks so much like my big sister."

@Misskay said:

"Babe you’re stressing me o, go and see the room and kitchen quickly before video end na, don’t be a doubting Thomas!"

@Owura Deowura said:

"God will see you through,as you have surprised her with new rented house may God surprise you with more money and more new owned houses. God bless you."

@Lovy Lovy said:

"That’s a man that listens. A man that listens to your mood , your worries and act on it. God bless this guy."

