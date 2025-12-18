A Nigerian woman has said the people who benefit a lot more from marriage are men, insisting that women have little to get from it

According to the lady, it was only when she got married that she realised that marriage held very little benefits for women

She said men enjoy a lot in marriage while women go through pains to bear children and also to bring up their children

A Nigerian lady stirred social media reactions after sharing her personal opinions about marriage.

According to the lady, getting married has made her to realised a lot of things and to come to terms with some harsh realities.

A married Nigerian woman said marriage does not have much benefits for women. Photo credit: TikTok/@mummychika1.

Source: TikTok

In her post, the lady, identified as @mummychika1 said she discovered that marriage does not benefit women that much.

Chika insisted that men have a lot more benefits to derive from a marriage than women.

She argued that women go through many pains in marriage such as child-bearing and upbringing.

Chika suggested that men do little or nothing but reap a lot of benefits from getting married.

Her words:

"What do women benefit in marriage. It took me to get married and give birth to realise that men benefit more in marriage."

Her post is getting a lot of comments from both genders as the video went viral and gained over 1 million views.

A Nigerian woman who argued that men benefit more from marriage. Photo credit: TikTok/@mummychika1.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady says marriage benefits men more

"shiloh said:

@ Oya give me three benefits of marriage to man and I will give you five benefits of marriage to women.@

"Brandy said:

@ Omo true and let’s also normalize having 1 child in marriage also.@

"Chigolden TV said:

@ My own children are blessings to me and the world at large! you don't tru pain to produce just anything!! but creatures in God's image and likeness,, the pain is worth it. My benefit in marriage is that first of all,,marriage is ordained by God and I am in it to build my home,be a support system to my husband, raise my children proper (these are seeds income I'm sowing) and when the time comes I enjoy the fruits of my labour. I'm not in marriage to compete with my husband,or to know who it favours more but to make an intentional effort to live live my best life in my beautiful home. women please let's be positive!!! children are the best blessings!!!@

@THRIFTRESS_ ON IG/TIKTOK said:

"The hack is to marry a rich man that actually loves you and makes life easier for you."

@Ze-jingles said:

"I will marry once and I will marry right. But am not cleaning anything."

Man regrets getting married

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a heartbroken Nigerian man was seen weeping in a viral video as he narrated how getting married changed his life.

The man posted a video in which he said his life turned out worse because he got married to the wrong person.

At the moment, he said the only thing that gives him joy are his children as he no longer lives with his wife.

Source: Legit.ng