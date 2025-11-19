A heartbroken Nigerian man was seen weeping in a viral video as he narrated how getting married changed his life

The man posted a video in which he narrated his life turned out worse because he got married to the wrong person

At the moment, he said the only thing that gives him joy are his children as he no longer live with his wife

A Nigerian man shared an emotional video where he narrated the heartbreaking story of his marriage.

The man said his marriage has made his life worse and that he regrets getting married.

The man said he married the wrong person. Photo credit: TikTok/@babashow1212.

Source: TikTok

The man who posted the video is identified as @babashow1212 who said he got married 15 years ago.

However, things didn't go as planned and it appears he no longer lives with his wife.

He said the only thing that gives him joy at the moment are his children who he said he struggles to feed.

Babashow noted that he sold his generator recently just to be able to provide food for his children.

He said his problem started when he got married to the wrong woman. His words:

"Today marks 15 years that I got married and to be honest, I regret that decision because it has in one way or the other affected me and put me in the position I found myself now."

The man said he got married to the wrong person. Photo credit: TikTok/@babashow1212.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares emotional story

@bumzy said:

"Awwwn 🥹🥹 I know you very well back then in 2008, you are working with Skye bank ijebu igbo branch.... pls my brother take things easy!!! God will come through for you."

@Wandesings said:

"Ladies that are defending the woman, yes i know many men are toxic but doesn’t change the fact that there are toxic women too.. and the men are victims in some marriages.. especially if the man is gentle& soft, some women see them as weak and abuse them. Let’s learn to remove sentiments."

@TAOGE HAIRS UK said:

"I’m really sorry you’re going through this. Sadly, this is what many women experience all the time. Even your friend’s advice saying you should take the kids to their mum or just send whatever you have shows how people often expect women to carry the full load. Some men come online to mock single mums, but when the tables turn, even as a man, the pain hits deeply."

@Inumidun said:

"Dear God, some of us grew up in a broken home, please let our story be different from that of our parents."

@clecknangue8 said:

"As I strict like this, once I see red flag, twice repeatedly. My dear we are divorcing immediately before my account dry off."

Lady gets married to her husband through video call

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got married the traditional way despite the fact that her husband was not physically present.

In a heartwarming video trending online, the lady said she got married online and the ceremony was awesome.

She was seen dancing with a smartphone which was on video call with her husband who could not make it to the wedding.

Source: Legit.ng