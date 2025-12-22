A Nigerian woman is overjoyed because she is now a house owner who does not have to keep renting apartments and paying landlords

The woman posted a heartwarming video on TikTok showing off the new house and the fact that she has moved in with her child

Although the building is stilling ongoing, social media users who saw the video said it was better to move in than to keep paying rent

A woman shared a heartwarming video showing that she is now a house owner and free from paying rents to landlords.

The woman has moved into her house with her family and she shared a video showing off the inner parts of the building.

Nigerian lady is overjoyed after moving into her own house. Photo credit: TikTok/@gloryugocs8.

Source: TikTok

The video was posted by @gloryugocs8 who indicated how happy she was to have moved into her own house.

She captioned the video:

"I will sing the goodness of God."

Social media users who saw the video noticed that the finishing of the house was still ongoing.

However, they noted that it was better to move into an uncompleted building instead of paying landlords.

Nigerian lady shares her joy as she moves into her own house. Photo: TikTok/@gloryugocs8.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady moves into her house

@NOBSKIDO said:

"Lord I am starting mine by January..let the earth favour me IJN."

@hope said:

"Lord even if na one million give my husband make we start something."

@.iamdesmond said:

"Just start… that’s the advice I got from a good friend."

@Pretty Kate said:

"This will be i and my husband testimony next year."

@Maverick Bankz said:

"Start that business idea. Start small. Just start giving services and the world will patronize you. A lot of people don’t get this. Even my own siblings."

@Falz_beautyglam said:

"This is us in my mother house last year , Alhamdullilah it has been tiles now."

@Obinaldo said:

"I bought land and I don't even have the money to build it...lord hear my prayer as I connect with this blessing I know it will surely come to pass, my 3 storey building will manifest."

@cutemummyDmonds said:

"I have started mine God will help me complete it ijn amen."

@Mercy Shaibu Akinbohun said:

"This is my story, we packed to our uncompleted building and God has been faithful.. congratulations."

@Royal Diadem Venture said:

"I will buy and start building mine January 2026, how he will do it is not my business but he will do it."

@Leo Wisdom said:

"No body is talking about the wife that waited patiently Omo marry good wife oo."

@MPEROR SIRLONG said:

"I celebrate you coz it’s not easy …God will keep making ways for you & ur family."

@Horlah said:

"Allihamdullilah,you started it from the scratch and finished it yourself. No be everybody get that grace,Once again Allihamdullilah."

Lady shares how someone sold her father's house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared the story of how someone sold her father's house located in their village in Ogun state.

According to the lady, the person who sold the house is a family member and he did not use any documents.

She said the house was sold for N4 million and but they are making plans to refund the person who bought it.

Source: Legit.ng