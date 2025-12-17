A Nigerian man visited a filling station after African businessman and Dangote Group president announced a new fuel price

He mentioned the amount he used to refill his car’s full tank and shared evidence of how much he paid following Dangote’s announcement

The man also added a video showing what he saw during his visit to the filling station for the fuel purchase after the announcement

Just days after African businessman Aliko Dangote announced N739 as the new petrol price per litre, a Nigerian man who went to a filling station to purchase fuel has shared an update.

The young man posted his story online with video evidence to back his claims, also showing the receipt, as he expressed his frustration with the filling station.

What is Dangote's new fuel price?

In a report that recently took social media by storm, the president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, had mentioned that fuel would be sold at 739 naira per litre starting Tuesday, December 16.

In a report made available by The Punch, Dangote mentioned that MRS, a filling station, would commence the sale, while several other filling stations would follow.

Hours after the publication, a Nigerian man, @ogannah, visited an MRS filling station and shared the amount he paid per litre.

According to him:

"Dangote Refinery is walking the talk! Bought petrol ⛽️⛽️ at N739 per litre at MRS Station, Victoria Island. Hopefully, this drives prices of goods and services down. Other retailers: NNPC, Mobil, et al. are still selling at N880 per litre!"

Man shares receipt of fuel purchase

He added that it used to cost him a large sum to completely fill his car tank, but now it costs him less.

He continued:

"It used to cost N70k to fill my RR SUV! Just saved about N18k."

Reactions as Dangote announces new fuel price

@UgochukwuAnya said:

"In as much as Dangote investment in refinery is good why does he like to operate in monopoly. All investments he made in competitive markets failed woefully. Otedola did the same in diesel market. They all get rich through strangling competition."

@basquiatshow added:

"Many ways to be patriotic and build more wealth at the same time, OUK, Obi, Atiku etc shouldn’t get one vote from any Nigerian, you don’t need to be President before you can solve some of Nigerian problems and still become richer."

@TmOladipo wrote:

"Reducing of petrol price will be a great plus for customers, while it will be a great lose for Petrol importers and marketers. I just hope this will not cause issue next year, if they keep demanding for compensation while they should also end in end with Dangote for competition."

