A man, @realbrunonwogu, said he returned to the same office he had worked at five years ago, but didn't share why.

He shared a throwback picture of himself, noting that he worked at the office five years ago as a broke customer care representative.

Man's observation at his former workplace

In a TikTok post, the man said he noticed that his former colleagues still work at the same office five years after he left.

He said it got him wondering why some people remain stagnant. He questioned if they realise that there are better opportunities out there and further wondered if they are comfortable where they are or are scared of failing. He wrote:

"5 years ago. Worked as a broke customer care rep.

"5 years later...I'm back at this same office.

"The people I MET here are STILL here.

"And it has got me wondering...

"Why some people remain "stagnant"

"Do they know there's something better out there?

"Are they okay with where they are? Are they afraid of failing?"

Man's observation elicits mixed reactions

the standard said:

"It's a two edge sword... but I choose the sharp end of freedom any time."

Favour Opadara said:

"They are not willing to go the distance."

Autos_Crib said:

"They are afraid of failing without having something to land back on in case it fails, the fear of failure is always strong."

FFS~Home Essentials &more🛍️❤️ said:

"Sometimes people are afraid of failing,while some don’t know there’s something better out there. I was never a type who’s afraid of failing but no one involved me about better things having no clue is worst."

Source: Legit.ng