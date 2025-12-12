A Nigerian lady was passing through a street and she saw a tank stand that is holding eight large tanks of water

The tank stand is so tall that it almost measured the same height with the three storey building in the compound

In the video which went viral on TikTok, the lady said keeping such a high tank stand close to the house could be risky

The tank stand was built in a compound that had a three-storey building, and both structures are close to each other.

In her video, which she posted on TikTok, the lady, @bekee047 said it was risky to have built such a high tank stand close to a house.

The video showed the tank stand almost has the same height as the three-storey building and there were eight tanks on it.

"Landlords, landladies, you people can do better please."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares video of tall tank stand

@Marachi4U said:

"It's more risky to people on the street than people in the building."

@! said:

"If dem no put water na still una go complain...ndi uchu."

@lucy said:

"Even thieves fit enter person house through it sef."

@stan_structures said:

"Is minding your business risky."

@Adaobi favour okezue said:

"If water no de rush there now una go talk say dem no put tank."

@bees_accessories said:

"It’s not going to fall toward the house but the street."

@Gasby said:

"When they could have erected it in another person’s compound or even in the middle of the road."

@Arizona Fx said:

"What is your business there madam? You don carry camera dey video."

@famous gee said:

"Very risky, they should have used H beam for the construction instead of pipe."

@crescent said:

"The tank frame strong pass Ur relationship.. take am play."

@ikemba dynasty said:

"How is this risky please?.... everyone now wants to be a content creator!!!!"

@Bolingo said:

"Omo this is dangerous to be honest."

@Mr Salt said:

"It should be on the Mainroad right."

@Omotodun makeovers said:

"Na u suppose run make e no fall for your head u Dey do video."

@user212509103311 said:

"The loads are far bigger than rod these will definitely give way one day that will be big calarmity enviroental safety shall weigh in immediately."

@Stev Yoma said:

"Now that she pointed this hazard out i hope the agency I'm charge of building in the state take action immediately before is too late."

