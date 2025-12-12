A Nigerian lady shared the story of how much she sold empty bottles of water for only N11,000, even though she expected more money

A Nigerian lady who has been saving up empty bottles of water for several months has finally sold them to recyclers.

However, the lady is not satisfied with the amount of money she was given by the buyers of the empty water bottles.

The Nigerian lady was expecting more money for the bottles she saved up but they were sold for N11,000.

In a post she made on TikTok, the lady, @ella.tender, explained that she and her siblings have been saving the bottles for at least seven months.

According to her, she was only given N11,000 for the bottles even though they were plenty enough to be packed into bags and loaded into a tricycle.

She said:

"My siblings and I saved up cans for seven months only to be given N11,000 in return."

The Nigerian lady said she and her siblings saved up the bottles for seven months before selling them for N11,000.

How recycling helps the environment

According to the Association of Plastic Recyclers, recycling plastics is one of tackling waste.

The body says:

"Recycling is essential to tackle plastic waste and create a circular economy. It is not the only solution. But alongside reduction and reuse, it is a critical step. Plastic waste is a major environmental challenge that requires bold, comprehensive solutions including reduction, reuse, and recycling. We can reduce our use of plastic, institute reuse programs, and still recycle more. Recycling and using recycled material is good for manufacturers, consumers, and the planet. It not only protects the environment, but also strengthens the economy. When we recycle, we use less of the Earth’s finite resources, less energy to extract and process virgi!n materials, and create jobs in a growing industry.

Reactions as lady sells empty bottles of water

@Mira said:

"I need to stop giving out my cans and start saving them."

@Mie interior said:

"I don’t know y I was laughing. Sorry."

@its_mi_mirymm said:

"Is 11k not money? Enjoy the worth of your labour dear!"

@HAIRSTYLIST IN EKPOMA (OP ) said:

"The way I burst laugh ehn."

@justada said:

"May God help us 😭with this struggle."

@Mercy Tomisin said:

"My mum said you should give me 10k out of the 11k."

@chiamakajosiane1 said:

"Una de sell am ? The one my kid bro gather I turn am up firewood use am cook."

@Mr Isaac said:

"They cheat una badly."

@Chinedu said:

"How much were you expecting."

Man turns bottles of water into cash

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man living in Europe turned used water bottles into money and showed how much he earned.

He shared the story on TikTok, saying that since his wife had gone to work, he decided to sell the plastics himself.

He compared Europe and Nigeria, saying that in Nigeria people throw plastics on the street while in Europe every plastic has value.

