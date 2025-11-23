Bishop David Oyedepo reacted to recent attacks on churches, which left three attendees dead and others abducted

Speaking on Sunday during the 4th Pre-Shiloh Encounter Service, Oyedepo voiced great concern about the situation of the nation

He called for a seven-day nationwide prayer campaign to combat rising insecurity in Nigeria and gave directives

The founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide and Senior Pastor of Faith Tabernacle, Bishop David Oyedepo, has condemned the recent killings and growing insecurity across Nigeria, calling for a seven‑day nationwide prayer to seek divine intervention.

Speaking during the 4th Pre-Shiloh Encounter Service on November 23, 2025, Oyedepo expressed deep concern over persistent attacks on worshippers and communities.

He described the rising violence, including the killing of five church members the previous week and the abduction of 35 others, as “unacceptable” and “a direct assault on innocent lives”.

“The Church of Christ in Nigeria is indestructible,” he told the congregation. “The gates of hell cannot prevail against it. Nigeria will never become an Islamic state—never, never, never.”

The cleric criticised the perpetrators of the attacks and those he alleged were sponsoring violence, declaring that they “come under a curse today.”

He lamented the increasing cases of kidnapping, which he said had turned into “big-time business”, with criminals demanding huge ransoms from poor communities.

Oyedepo urged members of the church and Christians across the country to join in seven days of intensive prayer, beginning at midnight.

He said the prayers would serve as a spiritual response to the wave of insecurity.

“When this church prays, God hears,” he said. “All who are baptised in the Holy Ghost will join me in praying extensively in the Spirit. By so doing, we are sending angels on a run.”

He also encouraged congregants to anoint their homes and workplaces “as a no‑go area” and to take spiritual responsibility for protecting their families and communities.

“As the Lord lives, who sent me as one of the watchmen over this nation, this shall not continue,” Oyedepo declared. “Satan is in trouble.

Any member of this church touched equals fire and brimstone in the camp of the enemy.”

He stated that the prayers, which would begin on Sunday, 23 November, will be held every night for the next seven days from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m., with specific prayer topics for the programme.

The sermon concluded with a call for unity, vigilance, and unwavering faith as the church begins its week‑long prayer for peace and security in the nation.

Oyedepo's sermon trends online

I'm in the service now and it's hotter than we think.

I know bloggers will carry this 👏👏 we move papa🔥 we are indestructible

WINNERS DON’T SLEEP THIS WEEK MIDNIGHT, LET PRAY TO GOD FOR DIVINE JUDGMENT 🇳🇬

I hope the cry babies can all stop crying now 😌😌 Papa has been screaming about all this since 2015, they did not remember. I hope they can save this for future reference now.......🙄😒

We belong to a higher realm of Authority!!!🔥🔥

Papa don vex oo… May the Lord take control of Nigeria 🇳🇬 🙌

Territorial Commander 👏👏🙌🙌🔥🔥❤️

They begin to come under judgement

Nigeria will never become an Islamic state!🔥🔥🔥

Speak up Zaddy❤️🔥

Thank you for speaking out daddy. We have been on the fight and God will never allow the kingdom of darkness prevail over his church. Amen 🇳🇬 🙏

Those saying papa has spoken, “cry babies will stop crying” and stuff what exactly did papa say? For us to keep praying like we’ve been doing? So, the other prayers we’ve always been praying wasn’t real, this one is gonna be the real one which God will hear? St times speaking out is calling on the government to take immediate action and also asking the people to protect themselves however necessary. ACTION is the word when things are this bad not just prayers. Even in the Bible, the children of God fought wars while praying. Some of yall reasoning is concerning to me

"God has gone ahead of us this week. Winners, no sleep for us this week o--na fire for fire. If they go physical, we go spiritual. Satan and his cohorts are in trouble. Can I hear a resounding Amen???"

Source: Legit.ng