Pastor Faith Oyedepo, the wife of Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, shared a testimony of what happened to her in 2004

According to the woman of God, she was down health-wise in 2004 when the church's flagship program, Shiloh, was about to start

However, she said, despite attending the program ill, God manifested in her life, and she is still alive decades after

Pastor Faith Oyedepo, the wife of Bishop David Oyedepo, has shared how Shiloh impacted her life in 2004.

The woman of God said she was positively touched by God when she attended the church's flagship program held in December of every year.

Pastor Faith Oyedepo said she attended the Shiloh 2004 but was unable to minister due to illness.

Thousands of people often participate in Shiloh. While many attend the program at the church's headquarters in Canaan Land, Ogun state, others join online.

In a video posted on X, Pastor Oyedepo shared one Shiloh that stands out for her so far.

According to her, she was sick in 2004 when Shiloh was about to start and she went to the event aided.

She noted that she could not function at the program in any capacity but she was able to connect to God who promised not to fail her.

Her words:

"Each Shiloh has been very very unique. However, Shiloh 2004 is the one that goes down in history in my life and destiny. June precisely, that year, the devil had radically attacked my physical body and everything was breaking down so fast concerning my health. But I came to Shiloh that year aided. I could not minister in any way. But the word of God kept coming to me. And that's where the statement, 'God is too faithful to fail' came from. God said to me, I will not fail you, and glory to God, he manifested his power in my life, and here am I today, decades after, declaring the everlasting gospel."

She advised those participating in the 2025 Shiloh to come prepared and ready to be impacted by God.

She noted that it is important to prepare one's mind through prayer and being focused so as to get blessed.

Her words:

"Very importantly, prepare your heart to meet your God. Clear your heart of any form of offense. Prepare spiritually in prayer, pray for yourself, have your list of expectations ready so you don't forget."

Bishop Oyedepo's wife said she was suffering from an illness during the 2004 Shiloh but got better afterwards.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Oyedepo's wife shares how Shiloh 2004 helped her

@Cruise10_21 said:

"Great Things must happen this Shiloh 2025....... NEW GROUNDS MUST BREAK!!!!....."

@Prrrr33333 said:

"Thank you very much I need Shiloh account number for Living Faith 2025."

