Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Man Who Was in VIP Section At The Experience 2025 Shares What He Enjoyed, Hints at How Much He Paid
People

Man Who Was in VIP Section At The Experience 2025 Shares What He Enjoyed, Hints at How Much He Paid

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • A Nigerian man who sat at the VIP section of The Experience concert shared what he enjoyed in the special section
  • In a viral video, he showed what the VIP section looked like and listed the privileges he had, hinting at how he got the access
  • He also responded to people who asked him how much he paid for the VIP section, sparking reactions from netizens

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

A Nigerian man who attended The Experience 2025 shared what he enjoyed because he was in the VIP section

The Experience 2025 is one of the world's largest gospel concerts hosted in Lagos, featuring singers from different parts of the world.

Man Who Was in VIP Section At The Experience 2025 Shares What He Enjoyed, Hints at How Much He Paid
Man Who Was in VIP Section At The Experience 2025 Shares What He Enjoyed, Hints at How Much He Paid
Source: TikTok

The gospel concert took place on Saturday, December 5, 2025 at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Onikan, Lagos.

Man shares encounter at The Experience 2025

In a viral TikTok post by @samdimzy7, the man who was at the VIP section mentioned what he enjoyed.

Read also

Man who got to The Experience 2025 earlier than planned posts what he saw people doing at venue

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

He captioned his video:

“POV: You enjoyed this year’s experience cos you were at the VIP. Thank God for the experience.”

In the comments, he listed the privileges he had as a VIP.

His words:

“Access to back stage. Good sound, no disturbance and good toilet. It’s the best abeg. It’s better than the normal crowd way sha. I’m sure a lot of people got there earlier than me and they still didn’t allow them into the VIP. I got there 6pm tho.”

When asked how much he paid, he answered:

“Zero naira.”

See his video below:

Reactions trail man’s encounter at The Experience

@Aya Fido said:

Pls how do you do it pls… actually wanted but didn’t know how

@ORITSEGBUBEMI ANITA BLESSING said:

How please.this year was really stressful for me and I even went alone

@Olamide said:

Free noodles,free small chops and drinks

@Cynthia said:

I was at the vip last year it was boring everyone was so serious I just like it because of the food

Read also

Lady who went for The Experience 2025 mentions why she didn’t enjoy concert, shares what she saw

@Gorgeous_Liz said:

My boss, please how did you do it abeg teach me so for next time, I really suffered out there

@ELOGHENE said:

Just tell us na, make I ready myself next year ..: I didn’t get to see the stage wel

@Simplicity Caring said:

Pls how did u get the vip, I send a msg already, let me prepare for next bcus the noise was too much

@Oluchi said:

Omo I enjoy eh I was sitting at the front free coke cola free small chops and Ac toilet super clean, and it’s actually free just by connection

@Royalhighnessfave said:

Y’all if you can’t access the VIP just come to the Over flow(Cricket Field) and experience Christ more."
Man Who Was in VIP Section At The Experience 2025 Shares What He Enjoyed, Hints at How Much He Paid
Man Who Was in VIP Section At The Experience 2025 Shares What He Enjoyed, Hints at How Much He Paid
Source: Instagram

In related stories, a lady who attended The Experience shared her experience, while another man mentioned what he noticed after arriving early at the venue of The Experience.

Lady shares encounter at The Experience 2025

Read also

Man shares what people should learn from Harrison Gwamnishu’s case, asks 3 deep questions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that another Nigerian lady who attended The Experience 2025 gospel concert shared what she encountered at the venue of the event.

She vowed not to attend next year’s edition because of what she saw at the event, posting a video of what people did there.

Many agreed with her as her video went viral online, while some claimed it was a normal occurrence at the yearly gospel music concert.

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Legit.ng — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian Youths
Hot:
Gabbie carter Happy birthday prayers Shammi prasad Dd osama Nuc vacancies