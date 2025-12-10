A Nigerian man who sat at the VIP section of The Experience concert shared what he enjoyed in the special section

In a viral video, he showed what the VIP section looked like and listed the privileges he had, hinting at how he got the access

He also responded to people who asked him how much he paid for the VIP section, sparking reactions from netizens

A Nigerian man who attended The Experience 2025 shared what he enjoyed because he was in the VIP section

The Experience 2025 is one of the world's largest gospel concerts hosted in Lagos, featuring singers from different parts of the world.

Man Who Was in VIP Section At The Experience 2025 Shares What He Enjoyed, Hints at How Much He Paid

Source: TikTok

The gospel concert took place on Saturday, December 5, 2025 at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Onikan, Lagos.

Man shares encounter at The Experience 2025

In a viral TikTok post by @samdimzy7, the man who was at the VIP section mentioned what he enjoyed.

He captioned his video:

“POV: You enjoyed this year’s experience cos you were at the VIP. Thank God for the experience.”

In the comments, he listed the privileges he had as a VIP.

His words:

“Access to back stage. Good sound, no disturbance and good toilet. It’s the best abeg. It’s better than the normal crowd way sha. I’m sure a lot of people got there earlier than me and they still didn’t allow them into the VIP. I got there 6pm tho.”

When asked how much he paid, he answered:

“Zero naira.”

See his video below:

Reactions trail man’s encounter at The Experience

@Aya Fido said:

Pls how do you do it pls… actually wanted but didn’t know how

@ORITSEGBUBEMI ANITA BLESSING said:

How please.this year was really stressful for me and I even went alone

@Olamide said:

Free noodles,free small chops and drinks

@Cynthia said:

I was at the vip last year it was boring everyone was so serious I just like it because of the food

@Gorgeous_Liz said:

My boss, please how did you do it abeg teach me so for next time, I really suffered out there

@ELOGHENE said:

Just tell us na, make I ready myself next year ..: I didn’t get to see the stage wel

@Simplicity Caring said:

Pls how did u get the vip, I send a msg already, let me prepare for next bcus the noise was too much

@Oluchi said:

Omo I enjoy eh I was sitting at the front free coke cola free small chops and Ac toilet super clean, and it’s actually free just by connection

@Royalhighnessfave said:

Y’all if you can’t access the VIP just come to the Over flow(Cricket Field) and experience Christ more."

Man Who Was in VIP Section At The Experience 2025 Shares What He Enjoyed, Hints at How Much He Paid

Source: Instagram

In related stories, a lady who attended The Experience shared her experience, while another man mentioned what he noticed after arriving early at the venue of The Experience.

Lady shares encounter at The Experience 2025

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that another Nigerian lady who attended The Experience 2025 gospel concert shared what she encountered at the venue of the event.

She vowed not to attend next year’s edition because of what she saw at the event, posting a video of what people did there.

Many agreed with her as her video went viral online, while some claimed it was a normal occurrence at the yearly gospel music concert.

Source: Legit.ng