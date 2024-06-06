A Nigerian man has shared his experience after bringing out a socket for neighbours to charge phone freely

According to him, a fashion designer brought her machines with heavy electricity consumption and connected to it

When asked why she did that, the lady said she thought he bypassed his prepaid meter and wasn't paying for electricity

A Nigerian man has shared how the good deed he performed for his neighbours ended up making him seem like a criminal.

Out of goodwill, he had decided to create a socket outside his house for neighbours to charge their phones.

Man laments over being labelled a criminal

However, the man identified as @CollinsUma on X discovered that one of his neighbours who's a fashion designer connected her heavy electricity consuming machines to it.

When he confronted her over the act, she explained that she thought he bypassed his prepaid meter and wasn't paying for light units.

Collins lamented how his good deed made people think he was a criminal despite his genuine intention.

In his words:

"I created a socket outside for neighbours to charge phone. This neighbour who's a fashion designer brought her machines and connected to it. On top my prepaid units. She said she thought I bypassed NEPA and wasn't paying. Be good to Nigerians and they'll think you're a criminal."

Reactions as man shares experience with neighbour

Nigerians stormed the comments section on the X app to react to his experience.

Tolu Akin said:

"A neighbour once borrowed my then flatmate electric iron and when he returned it,we discovered that the plastic body was burnt. The neighbour had the audacity to tell us he made use of it as stove iron when he urgently wanted to iron and there was no light."

Prince Somorin said:

"I allowed neighbors to fetch water until one started to fill his Storex tank with it."

Abolaji Rasaq said:

"Someone put a tap outside his new home for neighbors to fetch water. They stop fetching the water after sometimes. They said the man is using their destinies."

Victor Ossai said:

"Just look for a 0.5a or 1a circuit breaker and connect it within to the extension. Once there’s a higher load output it would trip off the circuit flow. That was they will be guided."

Crystal Abekee added:

"A friend created a socket outside for his neighbour. Mind you, he's using inverter and sometimes generator. His neighbours started using iron and went as far as using hotplate. Egbon disconnected it with immediate effect. Sometimes, Nigerians aren't good people."

