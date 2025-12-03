US-based Nigerian student, Mercy Ojedeji has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for using fraudulent documents to obtain a student visa, admission to the University of Missouri, and other benefits

Authorities said Ojedeji and Shirley Waller used a bank account to funnel proceeds from online scams to Nigeria, with losses exceeding $1 million

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, FBI, and local police collaborated on the investigation, ensuring accountability for the victims of the scheme

A Nigerian national, Mercy Ojedeji, 26, has been sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for using fraudulent documents to obtain a student visa, admission to the University of Missouri, a Social Security card, a driver license, and a bank account.

The sentencing was handed down on Monday, December 1, by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey in St. Louis.

Mercy Ojedeji is sentenced to prison for obtaining a fraudulent student visa and committing wire fraud.

According to a statement from the United States Attorney's office, Ojedeji also participated in money mule operations orchestrated by Shirley Waller, who is serving a 93-month sentence for aiding online scammers and committing pandemic and mortgage fraud.

Authorities said the duo used a fraudulently opened bank account to funnel the proceeds of Waller’s criminal activity to Nigeria, with a total intended loss exceeding $1 million.

Fraudulent academic documents involved

Ojedeji pleaded guilty in April to unlawful use of fraudulent immigration documents and wire fraud. Court records show he submitted counterfeit academic transcripts, recommendations, a resume, and an English proficiency report to secure a student visa and admission into the University of Missouri’s chemistry PhD program in fall 2023.

He received a stipend and tuition waiver valued at more than $49,000.

The fraud extended beyond academics. Ojedeji used his student visa and related documents to obtain a Social Security card, which he used to open a bank account and rent an apartment with Waller.

After landing in the US, Ojedeji did not resume at Missouri University.

When he failed to attend classes or participate in research, the university terminated him from the program in January 2024, revoking his student visa. Despite this, he obtained a Missouri driver license in February 2024 using the now-invalid visa and documents.

Postal service investigates financial schemes

Authorities discovered 193 packages sent to the residence shared by Ojedeji and Waller. Seventeen of these packages contained $94,150, part of the funds from Waller’s money mule activities.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, in collaboration with the FBI and Town and Country Police Department, led the investigation into the misuse of the mail system.

Ruth Mendonça, inspector in charge of the Chicago division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said the case illustrates the agency’s role in defending the nation’s mail system and ensuring justice for victims. “Postal Inspectors seek justice for victims, including those most vulnerable,” she said.

Victims report serious financial losses

Victims of the scheme described significant hardships. One victim reported losing $47,000 after being duped by a fabricated story of a widowed surgeon working in a refugee hospital.

Another victim had their water service cut off for a month due to non-payment after sending money to the scammers.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Berry prosecuted the case. Authorities said the sentencing reflects the seriousness of using fraudulent documents to commit financial crimes and the coordinated efforts of federal and local law enforcement to hold offenders accountable.

