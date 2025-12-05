A young Nigerian lecturer has shared a video showing how she treated a student who used AI to write a project

In the video, she explained that she penalised the student for failing to make smart use of AI, as they used it to complete the entire work

A lot of social media users who saw the video expressed concern that some students no longer use their brains for schoolwork

A lecturer shared a video showing the moment she was assessing a student who made use of AI to write a project.

According to the young lecturer, from her assessment, she determined that the student did not write the assignment but used AI.

The lecturer, @shadesoflisa, said the use of AI to write an entire assignment did not sit well with her so she flagged it.

She severely penalised the student who made the error by cancelling the entire work and asking them to do it again.

Lisa said:

"When your student uses ChatGPT for the whole project and copies everything word for word. As a Gen Z lecturer, let's supervise this project."

Lisa noted that AI is good but must be used with caution while doing school work.

She noted:

"ChatGPT is fine to use, but not word for word. Treat it as a reference, not your full project."

Lecturer penalises student for AI use, sparks buzz

@Makeup artist in isolo said:

"If it’s me, I promise you you can never know."

@Sandra Eke said:

"How did you know?"

@mhunauwharah said:

"Na so my project supervisor did to me when I was copying from Google until I got tired and start copying from previous projects from library."

@Rosie said:

"If na my supervisor him go chang everything begin dey use red pen dey write the project for you by himself."

@thedigital_advocate said:

"Using Chatgpt requires you prompting it well and then being smart with it. Don't just copy and paste, make research on that topic and paraphrase."

@Daybo Wale said:

"Laslas go backyard you go see project full ground... 🤣 one way its really not being used for anything than to fulfil one educational blahblah in 9ja."

@Sadiq Usman Omotizi said:

"Why are we still wasting paper in 2025? If you are a Genz lecturer, use digital tools. 'Track Changes' on MS exists for a reason. Furthermore, striking through text without explanation isn't teaching it's just editing. Guide students with logical comments, not just lines and question marks. Do better. peace out."

@Lovely said:

"Send that your student to me let me school him/her how to use chat gpt."

