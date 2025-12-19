A viral video has shown the scary moment passengers aboard an Air Peace aeroplane panicked during turbulence

A female passenger on the London to Abuja aircraft admitted that they thought the aeroplane would crash

Mixed reactions have followed a video of the scared passengers praying fervently while the turbulence persisted

A video of turbulence that occurred on an Air Peace London to Abuja flight has triggered reactions on social media.

Passengers were scared and panicked as the aeroplane experienced turbulence.

Passengers aboard an Air Peace aeroplane scream and panic during turbulence. Photo Credit: @__scotchy

Source: TikTok

In the clip released on TikTok by a female passenger, @__scotchy, many passengers could be heard praying fervently and calling for God's intervention as they hoped for safety.

The female passenger who posted the clip said they all thought in that moment that they would all lose their lives.

"The moment we all thought we were gonna die on Air Peace flight from London to Abuja," she captioned the clip.

Speaking further, the lady admitted that she thought she would be denied her first 'Detty' December. In her words:

"I thought I was going to meet my maker Christ and that I was never going to experience my first Detty Decemberrrrr."

At the time of this report, the video had garnered over 543k views on the social media platform.

Air Peace passengers scream during turbulence amid a flight. Photo Credit: @__scotchy

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Air Peace flight turbulence: Nigerians react

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Air Peace flight turbulence below:

Osassss said:

"Lol goes to show how we as humans know the name of Jesus when it’s life or death but not with regular daily life."

dan said:

"Every body want to do negative videos on air peace. but refuse to fly another airlines. this is the most light weight tubulance, so keep quiet and enjoy your flight."

helena156 said:

"Turbulence and Air Peace are besties 😂 especially on the Abuja route 🫩 My experience was horrible,it felt like the wind almost blew the plane off."

Nailed by Becky💅 said:

"With this degree of fear, panick in the plane I am imagining the state of the pilot right now."

Tabie said:

"Omg all the noise would’ve made me panic more than the turbulence."

MENGISTU 🇸🇸🇰🇪🇺🇬🇨🇦 said:

"What I do is; I look at the crew, once they look normal, I’m follow their steeze."

kelechiokarter said:

"All of una Dey thank god, no one thanked the talented pilot that navigated even with all this exaggerated drama."

Annchilondon said:

"Asking for a friend, is this everybody’s first time flying 👀 ? Turbulence isn’t the fault of the airline looool…"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that scared Air Peace passengers had screamed as their aeroplane experienced mid-air turbulence.

Passengers pray fervently during turbulence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that passengers aboard an aeroplane had prayed fervently as it experienced turbulence.

The person who filmed the scene was also not at rest as the video kept moving around. Some passengers were seen in disarray with items flung around.

A man's voice could be heard as he prayed. Others were also asking God to save them from the life-threatening situation.

Source: Legit.ng