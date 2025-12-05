A Nigerian lady opened up about the questions she was asked after landing in the United Kingdom on a student visa

She mentioned what the officials asked her at the point of entry before welcoming her into the European country to stay

Many reacted as she explained the answers she gave to them and made further enquiries, which she responded to

A Nigerian lady studying in the United Kingdom recounted her experience when she just landed in the country.

She mentioned the questions she was asked at the point of entry into the United Kingdom.

In a TikTok video by @life.with.kosisoc, the lady mentioned the questions she was asked.

She said:

"When we came, there was this long queue so we just stood and wait for our turn to be asked questions. I wouldn’t say I was tense on that day. When it was my turn, the first question they asked me was, “What’s the name of my school?”

She also said that she was asked to show her Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS ), how much she has paid for her school fees, where she would stay, and how she would get there.

In the comments, she added:

"I feel it’s still safer to say Airbnb. I mean people call their bro’s houses and so Buh omoorrr. I feel another set of questions will follow. Except you’re obviously married, you can say your spouse’s address. My opinion."

The video was captioned:

"Questions I was asked at the point of entry."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trailed lady's experience at UK airport

@Ify runia sunny said:

"They didn’t ask you to show account balance?"

@libra said:

"in a situation were someone is coming to get u at the airport or staying with someone what's ur responds?"

@KENNY said:

"What if someone did not answer the question properly???"

@Alvira said:

"I don't know but from my experience with pineapple......be ready for it to be slapping you. Mango isn't sweet..... hopefully I will know your reaction to the fruits. Not any amount of coin.......£1 coin."

@Ebere_Eges said:

"I saw a video of you eating at third son house."

@Pen on fire said:

"did you go through common wealth scholarship."

