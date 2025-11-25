A Nigerian man has made a statement after watching a fresh video of viral naval officer Lt. Yerima, days after his clash with Wike

In the video, Yerima was seen entering a plane, and it has now gone viral on a popular social media platform

Many people who watched the video are also reacting, sharing their thoughts about the officer and what they saw

A Nigerian man and several other individuals have reacted to a fresh video of naval officer Lt. Yerima, as it surfaced online several weeks after his confrontation with FCT minister Nyesom Wike.

The said video shows something in Yerima's trouser, which some individuals have reacted to.

Lt. Yerima draws attention online

The individual, Lt. Yerima, became popular as a result of his confrontation with FCT minister Nyesom Wike.

In a report published by Legit.ng, it was reported that Wike tried to access a property in Abuja, but he was blocked from doing so by naval officer Lt. Yerima, who maintained that he was acting on others’ instructions.

The video of their clash is contained in the report published by Legit.ng.

Days after the incident, many individuals have continued to speak about the drama, and just recently, a video surfaced on social media which shows the said naval officer inside a plane.

However, some people noticed something many did not.

According to a video shared by a user @seun_____ via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the naval officer is seen trying to enter the plane with his luggage.

However, some individuals who watched the TikTok video noticed something in his trouser.

One of those who noticed something, a user named Peaceful, reacted in the comments:

"He's strapped."

Many individuals who noticed something in his outfit took to the comments page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Lt Yerima surfaces online

mahal noted:

"See how he is observing... 100 percent on alert I love his discipline."

smart ladder construction stated:

"You fly from Kano to ! We are in the same plane."

Dantex stressed:

"This guy don turn to celebrity overnight."

Hisham Almustapha Tuji added:

"We are in the same plane."

ThaicasH ogbonna stressed:

"He’s so observant."

Babangida maantu shared:

"Very careful and observant what a good military."

A. A. I. noted:

"Don’t leave us alone with these people."

LIGHT said:

"Hope yerima no be japa ee de japa leave us like this."

chizzy said:

"The guy want mk move , b4 them go kpai am."

Watch the video below:

