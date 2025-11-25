A pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara state shared an update about rescued kidnap victims

Emmanuel Akeredolu, the Ilorin District Superintendent of the CAC said he saw the victims at the Government House Clinic, Ilorin

According to the pastor, all 38 kidnapped victims were rescued successfully as none of them were lost

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Kwara state is in a joyous mood after kidnapped members of the church were safely released.

Recall that armed terrorists stormed the CAC church in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara state and abducted 38 worshipers.

At least, two people were also killed during the attack which was captured in a video that went viral on social media.

All the 38 members have been successfully rescued and the church is in a joyous mood after the news filtered into town.

Reacting to the development, the Emmanuel Akeredolu, the Ilorin District Superintendent of the CAC said he saw the rescued victims.

The pastor said he was told that the victims have been rescued and he rushed to the Kwara State Government House Clinic where he saw them.

The pastor was happy that none of the kidnapped church members were lost, noting that God answered their prayers.

He said:

"Our Lord is good. I'm happy to share with you and to tell the whole world that the God of Christ Apostolic Church, answereth prayers. Concerning the 38 kidnapped members of our church at CAC Oke-Segun Eruku, Kwara State, they have been rescued alive, none of them lost. We give all glory to God."

The pastor thanked the Kwara State Government and President Bola Tinubu on their swift intervention.

"I was there live, I went there. We were not allowed to record any video. But I want to tell you that I saw them. I went there at the Clinic of the Government House, I saw them, men, women, and even a very young lady. They were tired. There were no slippers, no shoe on them. They have been traumatized. But we give all glory to God that God answereth prayers. The prayers that we prayed to God to go and deliver them alive, God answered our prayers. We thank everybody, every Christian members praying for them. And I want to say congratulations to the president of CAC, congratulations to our regional superintendent, and congratulations to myself that we did not mourn over them."

Reactions as kidnapped victims are rescued in Kwara

Toluwanimi Adebanji said:

"Congratulations sir. More of the unlimited grace of God upon you and your household I'm Jesus name. Amwn."

Boboye Illusonmi said:

"Glory be to God congratulation daddy and to cac in all... is good to hear this beautiful news God is faithful."

