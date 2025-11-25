A Nigerian lady who forgot her best friend's wedding has shared how she felt when she realized the error

The lady who said she is currently pregnant said she thought the wedding was on the 25th of November

However, it turned out that the wedding held on 24th of November and it was already too late before she realized

A Nigerian woman shared a video narrating how she forgot the date of her friend's traditional wedding.

The woman said the date was communicated to her on time and she had it in mind that she was going to attend.

The lady said she missed her friend's wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@lifestylemotherhood2.

Source: TikTok

According to the woman identified on TikTok as @lifestylemotherhood2, she was told that the date for the traditional marriage was 24th November.

However, along the line, she forgot the date and planned against 25 of November.

It was only when she called a friend who attended the wedding that she realized her mistake.

Sadly, the wedding had already been completed before she realized she had missed the important event.

The video is captioned:

"You missed your friend's trad because your brain shifted the date by itself Na pregnancy hormones cause this one?"

The woman missed her friend's wedding because she forgot the date. Photo credit: TikTok/@lifestylemotherhood2.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady forgets her friend's wedding

@Wealthbliss said:

"Pregnancy brain is what it's called if you are pregnant."

@ugom483 said:

"It happened to me after I gave birth I started trashing every food & medicine dat was 2025 cos I thought we were in 2026."

@Blessing Nweke said:

"Mine started when I gave birth to my 3rd child,this is my current situation now I forget things easily may God help meo."

@TRENDYBRAIDS said:

"Me that wished my self a happy birthday a day before my birthday."

@Bih Jael said:

"Just the amount of “what’s it called “ she said, anybody else will understand."

@Zain's Nature Blends said:

"Sorry ooo please still go and see her tomorrow spend time with her she will understand."

@iphy said:

"Pregnancy brain happened to me during pregnancy… it was so bad ehn.. Thank God I’m getting better."

@Mummy Zee said:

"I was laughing because I am currently in this shoe 😂 my friend in church invited me for her Daughter’s birthday I told my kids they were excited I made their hair and prepared them waiting for Sunday but the birthday was Saturday."

@Mercy said:

"I just remembered when l forgot my phone password,luckily me and my husband uses the same password,so l had to go ask him and he even wrote it down for me,it’s the password that we have been using for over 4 years."

Lady holds her traditional wedding online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got married the traditional way despite the fact that her husband was not physically present.

In a heartwarming video trending online, the lady said she got married online and the ceremony was awesome.

She was seen dancing with a smartphone which was on video call with her husband who could not make it to the wedding.

Source: Legit.ng