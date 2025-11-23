A Nigerian lady, a fashion designer, has given a touching review of debut director Daniel Etim-Effiong's movie 'The Herd', now showing on Netflix

She said watching the movie felt like watching Nigeria cry out loud, noting that the movie isn't just a story but the country's sad reality

While highlighting her observation, she encouraged people to watch the movie to understand the current happenings in Nigeria

A fashion designer, Tianah Jubilee, has described Daniel Etim-Effiong's 'The Herd' movie as a depiction of Nigeria's reality and not just a story.

She stated this while giving her review of the movie on Facebook after watching it.

'The Herd', which became available on Netflix on November 21, was released in cinemas nationwide on October 17 and is Daniel's first work as a director.

The movie, a crime thriller set in Ekiti, focused on a wedding which became a fight for survival after the couple and some travellers were kidnapped by gunmen who disguised themselves as herdsmen.

'The Herd': Lady's touching review

According to Jubilee, she felt pain watching 'The Herd', adding that the film portrayed the painful challenges many families face in Nigeria.

She encouraged people to watch the movie to understand what is happening in the country, and be reminded of the country's worrying reality and the need for a change. She wrote:

"Watching The Herd on Netflix feels like watching Nigeria cry out loud. It’s painful… because this movie isn’t just a story. It’s our reality. It’s what so many families are facing right now, the fear, loss, unanswered questions, and the kind of pain that never leaves.

"When you watch it, you feel the weight of this country. You feel the helplessness. You feel the truth we are all trying so hard to survive.

"It’s almost as if the filmmaker knew what was coming… like he saw the storm before it arrived.

"If you want to understand what is happening in Nigeria today, not from the news, but from the heart, please watch The Herd. It will break you… and open your eyes at the same time.

"Go and watch it. Let it speak to you. Let it remind you that what we are living through is real, and something has to change."

'The Herd': Lady's movie review stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's review below:

Tambel Walter said:

"I need to see the film."

Chinem Mike Ochoma said:

"Yea.

"I saw it yesterday and I said to myself ,may Etim saw a vision before going for this storyline."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Etim-Effiong, director of the trending movie 'The Herd', had opened up about how faith guides his acting career.

Netflix's 'The Herd' faces backlash online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Daniel Etim-Effiong's movie 'The Herd' had faced backlash from the northern part of Nigeria.

The film, which premiered on Friday, November 17, 2025, has garnered over 30 million views astonishingly. Yet, the same movie, which is attracting global attention, is what some Nigerians want completely removed from their screens.

For some viewers, especially from Muslim and Northern communities, the portrayal feels unfair and harmful. They argued that the storyline paints an entire group in a negative light and could worsen public stereotypes. The pushback gained momentum on X (formerly Twitter), where an aggrieved group began urging Nigerians to delete the Netflix app in protest.

