Nigeria human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu who travelled to Kwara state has shared his experience

Gwamnishu is in Kwara state where he is visiting the CAC church which was attacked by terrorists

He showed the road that leads to the area and said it looks unsafe, noting that it is important to station more security there

Popular human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu has shared his experience after travelling to Eruku, Kwara state.

Eruku is located in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara state where terrorists recently attacked a church and kidnapped 38 worshipers.

Gwamnishu said he went to Eruku to sympathise with the church. He met with the pastor.

However, when he was going, he noticed how lonely the road was and also how there were not enough security.

He said:

"Travelling by Road to Eruku from Illorin is a su!cide Mission. It's also a Federal Road. Kidnappers having a Free day here. The money used for coastal road would have been used for existing Federal Roads. What do i know? Kidnapping strive where there is bad road. How can security agencies respond to emergencies?"

While in Eruku, Gwamnishu visited an old woman who survived the horrofic attack.

He said:

"When we arrived in Eruku, we met the elderly woman seen in the video, still shaken, still in pain. We offered her immediate support to help with her medical care. Right now, the kidnappers are already in contact with the community and are demanding ransom. Families are terrified, devastated, and struggling to understand why this tragedy has fallen upon them. The Federal and State Governments must urgently intervene. This level of violence cannot be ignored, and these families cannot be left alone in their grief."

Reactions to video of Eruku road

Benedict Ajibade said:·

"Who is the guy looking at ur camera from the back and the 2 men on the road."

Real Djnwa Dj-nwa said:

"Who Dey look camera like this from ur back?"

Kc Chelsea said:

"Boss e be like say bullet no fit enter ur body be careful please sir."

Ope Samuel Peesam Aderibigbe said:

"Pls posting after you've left a location abeg ooooo. More Grace sir."

Salim Ubasinachis aid:

"My dear you are a strong man. If we have your type of person 3 in this country. I swear. Thing's will be better. Almighty God bless you and protect you how I wish I have money I would have gotten a gift for you. But since I don't have. My prayers are always with you."

Olalekan Jalil Ashafa said:

"My uncle wife was taken in that church."

Kams Paul said:

"Haaaa!!! This man dey try oo. Which kind risk be this one?"

Simon Goge said:

"Why kidnapping no go plenty, see how road looks."

