A Nigerian youth has grabbed people's attention on X (formerly known as Twitter) after displaying his huge credit score

The young man accessed the credit score on a lending platform that operates through the OPay app

Internet users were baffled by his high credit score, which was a testament to the fact that he often borrows and repays his debts

A young man, @illxgally, has proudly displayed his high credit score on the social media platform X.

According to him, when he ran out of cash, OPay allegedly called him to borrow N1 million at once.

Young man's high credit score details

"Lol money finish for my hand today, Opay call me i borrow 1 million straight," he tweeted.

@illxgally's tweet generated mixed reactions, prompting him to attach a screenshot of his credit score on a partner lending platform that operates through the OPay app.

Sharing his credit score on X, he wrote:

"Una no believe in my credit score?"

From the screenshot, his credit score is over N1.3 million. It is specifically N1,351,000. His credit score blew people away.

Some internet users discouraged him from using the loan app and borrowing such a huge amount from them.

Others marvelled at his huge credit score, which showed that he often borrowed from the app and repaid his loans.

See his tweet below:

Loan app: Man's credit score grabs attention

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's credit score below:

@AjibolaPresido said:

"It’s a trap bro."

@kelvin20409 said:

"Man gats guild no matter the situation but from there help with 10k na, problems long and choke for my side age."

@Wisechoice0101 said:

"Sure you paying 1.5 or above for that 1 million lol Easimony no be okay."

@Wavyfahja said:

"I done collect there loan back then in poly as then the disturb me I changed sim move on."

@MISWAGGO said:

"You Dey hurry well well o.

"How much you feel say u don see self."

@Mr_Jibzz said:

"Nah everyday them they call me to come borrow 2million."

@Lifewithblac said:

"Crazy....I no wan spoil my credit score...na why I never borrow money."

@iam_akorede said:

"You try mine was 850k before I scatter everything I’m owning them 500k self."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported Pastor Enenche had declared that loan app companies were in a covenant with the spirit of death.

New regulations: Loan apps face N100m fine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that loan apps in Nigeria face a N100 million fine under new regulations introduced by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

In a statement on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, the FCCPC said the regulations, which started in July 2025, aim to protect millions of Nigerians who use digital lenders for quick loans. The rules, known as the Digital, Electronic, Online, or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025, aim to address issues such as high interest rates, misuse of personal data, harassment, and unfair competition in the lending sector.

