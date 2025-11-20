A young Nigerian lady who is a teacher told her pupils to practice letter writing as a form of class work

She asked them to write formal letters demanding the establishment of boreholes in their areas

The students have submitted their letters and the lady posted them online to show netizens what they wrote

A Nigerian lady who is a teacher told her pupils to practice letter writing has shared what they submitted.

The lady took a screenshot of some of the letters written by the pupils and posted them on TikTok.

According to the teacher identified as @choice__6, she told the pupils to write letters asking for boreholes to be sunk in their areas.

The post is captioned:

"I told my pupils to write a letter requesting for a borehole. Nothing I no go see for this teaching practice."

She selected two of the letters written by the pupils and posted. One of them failed woefully because what he wrote did not fall inline.

Reactions as teacher shares letters written by her pupils

@Charles Gabriel said:

"Just when I thought everything was going on fine, I see area boys I shock."

@THONY said:

"The second person was writing in block style apart from the addresses. He only made a mistake from the addresses. Bro was correct without paragraphs though."

@Crownson said:

"The second student tried tho, the teacher should also do better I think."

@geenahjays_apparel said:

"The child said government should send area boys."

@elliotdhino said:

"Primary school pikin don dey feel jobless imagine you wey graduate with first class."

@Jael said:

"As a teacher I understand the laugh we laugh eeh."

@Ọmọ́bùkọ́lá said:

"If primary 5 pupils don dey feel jobless then who be you wen finish with first class."

@Ada Uburu said:

"I want to be a borehole for a month keh."

@choice said:

"Permission to be a borehole kehh."

@Quadjo Smith said:

"Letter writing has lost it's credibility."

@Benita said:

"Dat first one go like hustle ooo,everything na business."

@Arinola said:

"Shebi this ones still sabi write my students no sabi anything. Dem no even sabi spell."

@DIVINA said:

"The one wey dey vex me be sey e dey bear same name with me. God abeg u know me."

@golddust said:

"Simple small thing u want us to write 5pages."

@youngg758 said:

"No worry you go cry pass the children."

@M said:

"Even some university students can’t write letter."

@OGE said:

"Promise to be the best person in the community?"

@Ella UC said:

"When I thought I have seen it all boom area boys I frozo."

@PB said:

"And I thought everything was fine o, area boys for where?"

