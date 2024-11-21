A Nigerian lady who sells akara has shared her excitement with netizens as her business clocks six years

In an interesting video, she publicly celebrated the growth of her business and gave gratitude to God

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments

A Nigerian lady's joy knew no bounds as she commemorated six fruitful years of selling akara, a Nigerian breakfast staple.

She shared a video celebrating her achievement on TikTok and it quickly went viral, sparking comments and reactions.

Akara seller marks 6 years in business

In the video posted on TikTok by the popular akara vendor, @sexyakarafryer, she captured her celebration at her workplace.

Dressed elegantly, she proudly held a striking red balloon emblazoned with the number six, symbolising her achievement.

In her caption, the akara seller expressed gratitude to God for guiding her business over the years.

She also reiterated the significance of self-appreciation, acknowledging the challenges she overcame to reach this milestone.

In her words:

"Happy 6 fruitful years Anniversary to us my dear Akara business, I’m gonna celebrate myself, nobody knows what it takes to be ME! Thank you JESUS."

Reactions as akara seller celebrates 6 years

The video garnered immense attention on TikTok, prompting an outpouring of congratulatory messages from users.

@DAVIDO’S FIRST WIFE said:

"Congratulations my favorite have followed you for 3 yrs now."

@Mimi's kitchen said:

"Congratulations asa. Keep it up nne it's never an easy journey, God is ur strength nne."

@jennystiches said:

"Congrats bby. Don't worry bby by this time next year nah double congratulations."

@Resinwbonte said:

"Congratulations bb girl. May ur hand not go dry as u move 4ward."

@NORA B said:

"A big congratulations my omalicha Nwa. I tap from ur blessing sweetheart."

@Firstcall Music Entertainment said:

"Congratulations and keep ur heads up always."

@treasure said:

"Shoot wey still fine pass my own wey I snap for studio. Congratulations mama."

@Celebrity posh asked:

"Una don dey sell akara for TikTok? Any way congratulation."

@Famous added:

"Congratulations dear. Na this kain babe you go give 10k she go know the worth."

