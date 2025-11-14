A man has sued online critic Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, for failing to properly account for the money he deposited in his NGO's account

In a court writ of summons made available to the public, the man is seeking N1 million in general damages and another N1.5 million for the cost of the litigation

He is accusing VeryDarkMan of luring him into paying the money he had sent to the NGO account

Onwuka Princewill Chimezie, a Nigerian man, has dragged online critic VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Marins Vincent Otse, to the Federal High Court in Abuja over his failure to give a proper account of the money he deposited in his non-governmental organisation.

Chimezie, a self-acclaimed human rights activist and good governance advocate, publicly displayed the writ of summons for the court action he instituted against VeryDarkMan.

VeryDarkMan: Man's demands to Abuja court

Chimezie accused VeryDarkMan of luring him into donating to his NGO, the Martins Vincent Otse Initiative.

He explained that he decided to approach the court as he lacks the means to coerce the online critic to account for the money he deposited into his NGO. In his words:

"Following VDM’s failure to make a proper account for the money I deposited in his NGO account, my team of lawyers have sued him before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. I have no guns and bombs to coerce VDM to account for the money he lured me to pay into his bank account, I only have the court of justice, being the last hope of the common man."

In the writ of summons dated November 13, which Legit.ng sighted on Facebook, Chimezie demanded that VeryDarkMan give a transparent account of all the money that the NGO has received.

He also disclosed that he donated N50k to the NGO and further demanded an independent forensic audit of the NGO's account and finances, and wants the court to order the NGO to refund any misused or diverted funds.

In addition to other prayers, Chimezie demands N1 million for general damages and N1.5 million to cover the cost of the litigation he conducted.

VeryDarkMan's NGO: Man's court action triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's court action below:

Favour Ody Nwanyi Nmanuañu said:

"This drama shouldn’t end anytime soon because I want to watch it till the end. Please don’t stop halfway and don’t give us half‑baked stories. Always give us the full story because I’ll always be on your page to know how it ends. Even if you forget to update us, I’ll remind you."

Oi Engr Pharaoh Eze said:

"My brother no let money wey no reach to buy 3 cartoons of beer spoil something for you, VDM is the ratels presido, remember your political ambitions."

Victor Jerry Akabunma said:

"You serious for this thing ooyou want to feel the heat as a Victim ba?? Oha for Oha!!"

Smile Godwin Uzoma said:

"I was in the office today and I remembered your post about VDM and China Ross , the way you were saying VDM accepted money etc.

"Only for me to come here this evening to see your suit, Dede what locus do you have on behalf of other donors?

"Abi you de find relevance."

Empero Gabriel Ogbonna said:

"Because of ordinary 50K u donated to his charity. Did he force you to make the donation? This suit is confusing my confusion."

Onuoha Munachimso said:

"Dot in a circle.

"My brother look for someone else to chase clout with."

Ekwe Christiana said:

"Pls i want to ask ooooo seems like ur lawyer did not advice you well ooooooo. And besides does your lawyer not have a seal because i know that every practicing lawyer that pays his or her practicing fee also apply for a seal too."

Amount man found in VeryDarkMan's NGO account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Germany-based man had displayed the total amount he found in VeryDarkMan's NGO account.

The man frowned at the fact that even people who can not keep money joined others in demanding accountability from VDM, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse.

Demonstrating that the NGO's funds were still intact, the man sent N2k to its account and confirmed the organisation's balance in real time on its dedicated website, which VeryDarkMan had made public many months ago.

