A man has sparked a debate on social media after predicting what could happen next to Naval Officer Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, who stood up to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

Yerima has become a viral sensation on the Nigerian internet space since his confrontation with Wike, whoM he stopped from accessing a property in Gaduwa, Abuja

While many people have praised the naval officer's conduct, one man predicts things going south for him

A Nigerian man, Daerefa-a Christopher Braide, has predicted what comes next for naval officer Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, who is being celebrated by many Nigerians on social media.

On Tuesday, Yerima and other military officers blocked FCT Minister Wike, preventing him from accessing land in Gaduwa, Abuja.

A man says naval officer Yerima could be sacked for confronting Wike. Photo Credit: Daerefa-a Christopher Braide

Source: Facebook

Yerima particularly had a tense confrontation with Wike, which was caught on camera and circulated widely on social media.

However, Christopher believes Yerima's conduct could lead to his dismissal. He wrote on Facebook:

"My prediction:

"Officer A.M Yerima would be sacked for daring the aLMIGHTY."

A man shares what he foresees happening to naval officer Yerima next. Photo Credit: Daerefa-a Christopher Braide

Source: Facebook

Wike: Man's prediction generates mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's prediction below:

Steve Ikechukwu Okeke said:

"The minister lacks the character of a man and conflict manager, displayed over boisterousness and rash attitude. Only God's knows how many of his staff, commissioners or even his boy Rivers Governor that may have been visited with such invidious verbal abuse by the former Governor. This is why his state was thrown into political crises and consequent emergency rule.

"His poor conflict management style is so glaring. He may possibly have slapped the young soldier if not for the guns in their hands. A public servant intimidating a soldier obeying lawful and superior orders. An Unfortunate opprobrious display unbecoming of a Minister of the federal republic."

Imenji Tubonimi said:

"Sack am for what?

"Them go even promote am for professionalism."

Impaisinba Godknows Samuel said:

"He should be promoted for tolerating provocative insults and bullying, he shows professionalism in this daring moment."

Ibiatomiemi Igbikis said:

"Sacked by whom for what? Karma is a bas'ta'rd. When WIKE as a minister used JOSEPH MBU to stop AMAECHI from accessing the RSGH through the back gate, he was applauded. Today, an officer has stopped him, the Minister of the FCT from accessing a land in the FCT."

Lilian Otekenari Digbani said:

"Wike is not the commander in-chief of all arm forces.

"If they sack him for doing his job, then Nigeria is extremely not safe again."

Ruth Obi said:

"Sack him say him challenge Hitler? As Wike is acting under the capacity of a minister, he is also acting under the capacity of an instruction."

Clive Dennis Mekwa said:

"Sack where, na so them they sack?, a commissioned officer wey go through NDA?, haba no an..."

Wike: Farmer speaks on naval officer's character

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a farmer who has known the viral naval officer, Yerima, for about 10 years had spoken about his real character.

In a Facebook post, the farmer hailed Yerima as a courageous officer. The farmer, who has known Yerima for a decade, described him as one of the most fearless cadets he knows.

He said Yerima is like a younger brother to him, adding that he is one of the most respected and brilliant officers loyal to his duties.

Source: Legit.ng