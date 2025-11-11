A young man has shared a screenshot on the X app showing the message that his lecturer sent to him on WhatsApp

According to the young man, the lecturer had reached out to him after watching him speak on a popular television station

Social media users who came across the hilarious post on the X app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian man recently went viral after uploading a WhatsApp message he received from his lecturer, shortly after making an appearance on television.

The student disclosed that his lecturer had reached out to him after seeing him speak confidently during a live broadcast on a well-known TV station.

Man's chat with lecturer surfaces

The young man, identified as @edemagbana on the X app, shared the screenshot, leaving netizens in stitches.

The lecturer had sent him a short but firm message demanding that he brings the same 'energy' to class.

"Bring the same energy to class," the lecturer said.

Reacting to this, the student posted the screenshot with a funny caption stating that the lecturer might now turn every class into an opportunity to test him.

He wrote that his lecturer, after watching him on TV3 that morning, would likely direct every question his way during the week but that he was ready for whatever came his way.

In his words:

"My Lecturer after watching me on TV3 this morning. Man will intentionally direct all questions to me in class this week but odeshi."

Reactions trail man's chat with lecturer

Many netizens commended the man's relationship with his lecturer.

Selorm said:

"lol “Bring the same energy to class”, he know say you be honorable?"

Big Boy said:

"Make I screenshot the Odeshi part to the lecturer."

Umuofia President reacted:

"Gengen pressing for class this week."

Felix The Tech Guy reacted:

"Same energy to class."

Perry said:

"Sir, Please, he said odeshie ooooo. Mafia am for class when he comes."

Rita said:

"Hi sir, good morning. Please I’m an NSS personnel posted to TOR yet they asked us to wait they will call us till now no call and the information I’m hearing now is that they said is who yo know Please intervene for me."

Zulka said:

"Y didn’t you inform him that the president is sending u out of the country after the show."

Ghana Caesar reacted:

"This feels like a threat oo."

John Mackonen said:

"You were too excited to give this conversation meaningful direction. You basically answered your own questions."

Felix Latuo reacted:

"I watched the show in the morning. You did your homework very well before coming to the show. You didnt disappoint at all."

Pablo added:

"Hahahahahahhahahhahahhahahahhahahahaha."

Quarantino said:

"I don’t know why some lecturers are like this. One time my friend asked for the next year syllabus and was told that it’s criminal to ask for such."

