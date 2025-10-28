A Nigerian man who moved to the UK said he is finding it touhg after going to his work place for the first time

When he returned from work, the man sent a voice note to his friend and expressed how he was feeling

Accoriding to the man, he was feeling pains in all parts of his body after working for just one day

A Nigerian lady said his friend moved to the UK recently and he has started working there.

However, it appears the man is not finding it funny due to the type of work he is doing there.

The story was shared by @peaceosuaso who included a voice note sent to her by her friend.

In the voice note, the man could be heard he was feeling pains in all parts of his body.

According to the story, the pains started after he went to work for the first time.

His words:

"All my body dey pain me. Everywhere for my body dey pain me. E no get where wey no dey pain me. Even my feet, the sole of my feet dey pain me. My leg dey pain me. My chest dey pain me, my waist dey pain me. My back dey pain me."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man cries out from the UK

Source: Legit.ng