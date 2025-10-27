A young lady who lodged at a hotel in Ibadan, Oyo state, has come out to share her experience

After spending a night at the hotel, the lady shared a video on TikTok to show people what she noticed

According to her, she paid N10,000 per night for the hotel, but she noticed that the towel looked dirty

A lady who spent a night at a hotel in Oyo state has come out to share her experience with netizens.

The lady posted a video and showed her followers what she noticed on the towel that was given to her to use.

In her video, the lady, @skin_brity, said she paid N10,000 per night for the hotel, which is located in Ibadan.

But when she saw the towel in the hotel room, she noticed that it was dirty.

The video is captioned:

"You lodged in a N10k hotel in Ibadan and saw the most unspeakable thing."

However, a lot of people who saw the video told her that the standard of the hotel matched the amount she paid.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her experience at Ibadan hotel

@Bahuuballi said:

"Una no dey carry towel travel?"

@Olusegun said:

"Any hotel lesser than 30k for lodging in IB, you go hear ham."

@OLAMIOTAN said:

"Make dem give you new towel ni? For 10k lodge."

@ultimate empire said:

"God forbid I lodge in any hotel less than 30k, I can go and pack bedbugs abeg."

@Mike said:

"Even if the towel white pass White House I no fit use public towel no matter how neat it is."

@Tonia said:

"Do people still use the towels in an hotel."

@e4ma said:

"You wey lodge 10k hotel wetin you expect??? Go to 80k one you won’t see this."

@Nma said:

"Don't touch that rag....but how much be the lodge again?"

@Brenda_McCarthy said:

"Try 50k ot 100k own and see.... how much you self pay."

@LizzyB said:

"That's why am always with a wrapper."

@BIGFM said:

"So you people lodge using hotel towel !!! Nawa o."

@Most hated said:

"Na the unspeakable thing be this? Can’t you just call and tell them to change the towel? Abi you think say na vip you paid for."

@BIG T said:

"You wey dey go 10k lodge, why you no carry wrapper?"

@Nurse Blessing said:

"Gods of our land."

Man disappears after taking lady to hotel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that hotel authorities held on to a lady who came to a hotel with a man when it was time to pay the bills.

The man was said to have taken the lady to the hotel and ordered an expensive drink, Azul, when they got there, but he left without paying.

A video showed the stranded lady lamenting her plight as some of the staff laughed and taunted her.

