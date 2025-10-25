A lady in the United Kingdom shares how she used a box to ship goods to her family members in Nigeria

She gave a breakdown of how much she spent on the items and her shipping fee from UK to Lagos

Many reacted after she shared the price she spent, as some wondered why she should send such items

A Nigerian lady shared how she used a box to ship items to her family members from the United Kingdom.

She opened up about her reasons for packing such groceries and food items to her family back in Nigeria.

Lady in UK Uses Box To Ship Goods To Her Family in Nigeria, Gives Breakdown of Amount She Spent

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, she showed how she purchased the items she sent which included sardines, pasta, perfumes, biscuits and other groceries.

The lady noted that her mum's death was the reason why she had delayed sending groceries to her family earlier.

She revealed how much she spent on shipping in the comments:

"From my house to the house in Lagos was £80. I spent about £220 for food items. They will still need to purchase food back home, this is supplementary. It is also to show them how much I love them and think about them. It is more of snacks and breakfast bits, the cost of living is biting hard but this is where gestures like this come to play."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady sends items to Nigeria

Annabelle♥️

Please be careful with this going through customs I work for a clearance agent and they are very funny about these things

Hay

I've fallen onto this side of tiktok recently,I've seen loads of people sending things abroad.....can I ask why?is it for family , are these things expensive in other countries?

Jlarrinson2005

What an amazing human being you are I’m so sorry I’m sure your mum is very proud of you helping others in need bless your heart

KING DIVA 👸🏽🔱 🔱

So sorry about your loss dear 💐be strong and yes this great idea as tins are costly in 9ja and Dey als appreciate more of this than money even &for £80 it’s worth it I have those 3 Amazon bag I need send all my shoes I bought never worn n food stuff.😁😁😁🥰plz share d shipping info🙏🏽🙏🏽or it’s the same e people who sell d boxes 📦Dey good tbh

mollyccx9

is this cheaper that purchasing food in Nigeria? whats the cost of living like over there? I love that youre able to help your loved ones back home."

Lady uses barrel to ship items to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady in the United Kingdom shared how she shipped goods to Nigeria using a barrel instead of air freight.

She revealed that the cost of shipping via barrel was half the price of air freight, which cost over N1 million.

The lady gave a breakdown of the total amount she spent and how long it took for her family to receive the goods in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng