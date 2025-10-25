Pastor Abel Damina shared a video message for the 45th and 47th presidents of the United States of America

Pastor Damina was responding to a comment made by President Donald Trump, who said he was not sure he would make heaven

In the video, Pastor Damina said no man can make heaven, and he gave many Bible references to back up his point

Pastor Abel Damina's message to the president of the United States of America is attracting reactions on social media.

Pastor Damina was responding to some comments made by President Donald Trump.

Pastor Damina said salvation is assured in Christ after Trump said he was not sure he would make heaven.

President Trump, who spoke while responding to reporters on Air Force One, is not sure if he will make heaven.

But in his response, Pastor Damina said no man can make heaven. However, he said the sacrifices of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary made it possible for man to escape the consequences of sin.

He said:

"This message is primarily for the 45th, 47th President of the United States of America, President Donald Trump. Your excellency sir, I stumbled on a video where you were granting an interview, to journalists on Air Force One, where you said you were not sure you were heaven-bound, you were not sure you will make heaven. Mr president, for certainty, no man can make heaven. No human being, no mortal man can make heaven."

Pastor Damina noted that if man is left on his own, he would not be able to qualify to dwell with God because the only thing man knows is to sin.

He said the saving grace for man is found in Jesus Christ, who died to take away the sins of the world.

He said what would save man is to believe in the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus, then obtain the assurance of making heaven.

His words:

"Only faith in Christ alone saves. The only guarantee for man's eternity with God forever is faith in what Christ has done. The death of Christ was eternal, the sacrifice he paid for was eternal, once and for all. And today, when you believe that message, you are totally forgiven. Mr President, that is where the assurance of making heaven comes from. Jesus makes heaven a reality."

Abel Damina responded after Donald Trump said he was not sure he would make heaven.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Abel Damina sends message to Donald Trump

@obinna_ochiwar said:

"Christianity is for all, it’s not political or tribal, whenever the word of God is spoken, it’s for everybody: Donald Trump, you, me, sinners etc."

@IphyRossy said:

"Thank you papa. You are daily renewed by the spirit of God that dwells in you, amen."

