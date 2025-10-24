Pastor Openly Criticises Member Who Donated $1200 During Church Service
- A church pastor reportedly criticised his member during a donation event in which the woman gave $1200 (N1.7 million)
- In a video that went viral on social media, the pastor appeared to rebuke the woman for giving N1.7 million
- However, the pastor and the woman have clarified what happened and insisted that there was no such thing as a rebuke
An American pastor has been criticised on social media over comments he made during a donation event in his church.
A video that circulated on social media appears to show the pastor criticising the woman who came forward to donate money.
In the short clip, the woman was seen coming forward with an envelope said to contain $1235 (N1.7 million).
However, the pastor, Marvin Winans, was heard as he asked the woman if what she brought was only $1200. The woman said yes.
The pastor then said the woman did not listen to him, noting that the woman did not do as directed. He said he asked those who had "a thousand plus a thousand" to come.
The woman, identified as Roberta McCoy, then responded by saying she would work on the remaining $800.
The video, reposted on TikTok by The Independent UK, quickly drew sharp criticism as people perceived it to mean the pastor was saying the money was too small.
However, in a clarification, Bishop Marvin Winans, who leads the Perfecting Church in Detroit, denied that he rebuked the woman.
He said:
"It was our Day of Giving, and the whole church was participating. We didn’t want people standing too long, especially the mothers, so we called groups in increments. Someone had given earlier, so I corrected it and told everyone to listen and come when called. That’s all that was.”
The woman, Roberta McCoy also maintained that there was no rebuke. She said, per WXYZ:
“He absolutely did not rebuke me. Now there’s a difference. There was a correction because, let me clearly state, the pastor gave instructions on the lines to get into. “I’ve been a member of Perfecting Church since 2013 and have always given faithfully. I will continue to do so. My pastor didn’t rebuke me at all.”
Reactions as pastor reportedly criticises member
@SunnyD_67 said:
"Marvin Winans should be ashamed with himself. Donations should be private and any amount someone gives the only response should be thank you."
@stanremus7 said:
"How hard is it to follow directions? He asked you to give $1000 plus $1000! Don't these ppl know how to follow simple directions?"
@Chris said:
"Marvin Winans has so much money. He should fill the void."
