A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she arrived at her spa unannounced and caught her staff in unexpected positions

While one of her staff laid down freely on a spa bed and scrolled through TikTok, another was captured on call with her boyfriend

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady recently captured a dramatic scene that unfolded at her spa when she arrived unannounced.

She found her two employees engaging in some unexpected activities during working hours.

Female boss arrives spa unannounced

The clip, which quickly went viral on social media, showed one staff member on a spa bed while scrolling through TikTok.

Another staff member appeared to be speaking on the phone with her boyfriend, unaware that her boss was around.

The dramatic clip was shared on TikTok by the spa owner, identified by the handle @makaicemedspa.

She explained that she had told her staff that she won't be coming, and they never thought that she would change her mind later on.

"So I told my staff I won't be coming today and this is what I saw when I came by later. I caught one scrolling through TikTok. Another was on call with her boyfriend. Bail them out. My staff won't kpai me," she captioned the video.

In the clip, staff were visibly startled by the sudden presence of their boss and they immediately attempted to explain themselves, promising that such behaviour would not happen again.

Reactions trail spa boss' unannounced visit

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Viva said:

"I don’t get,as customers no de, wetin dem suppose de do??"

@KING DAVE COMEDY said:

"They are grown ups. Why bringing them on the media. After all there is no one there to be taken care of."

@Larry_troyed said:

"So we're you expecting them to do experiment with their hands when there was no customer around."

@FUR RUG IN ABUJA | DAMZ DECOR said:

"Most people saying what’s wrong na wa for una o. First if there’s no client they are allowed to press their phone but not on the bed. Isn’t that bed used to give massage? Sincerely speaking if it was a client it’s not a good sight. That’s the only issue aside that, they are free to relax as there’s no client."

@goal_getter003 said:

"Me no shaaa go jump I go greet continue with what I’m doing guy na you come knw if u won scream shaaa. No customer I should be doing what before."

@hameeda said:

"So they are supposed to stay at the door praying uhm, I think since their is no customer they can rest."

@Big Ghana wave said:

"So make them nor press their phone because them dey work. Una dey do for this country."

@Jamila reacted:

"This things happened to us back then, it’s everywhere, workers flex little when Oga madam no d around."

@Big Pablo added:

"For this small shop way you get, if you come get big shop nko you go killl person."

