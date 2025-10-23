A Nigerian lady living abroad said her mother sent her palm oil, and she spent a lot of money shipping it

In a video, the lady said the palm oil cost only N64,000, but shipping it to where she lives cost much more

According to her, she spent N285,000 to ship the 29kg of palm oil her mother sent for her from Nigeria

A lady who shipped palm oil from Nigeria to where she lives shared her experience after the oil arrived.

The lady said her mother was the one who got the oil for her, but she bore the responsibility of taking it abroad.

In her video, which she posted on TikTok, @theruthaj said it was not worth the stress and the expenses.

According to her, the 29kg of palm oil costs only N64,000, but she ended up spending N285,000 for shipping.

She said:

"For some reason, I thought it was a good idea to ship palm oil from Nigeria. Tell me why I spent N285,000 to just ship this palm oil. Apparently, it was N9,000 per Kg and this was 29kg. Guys, I didn't even pay for the palm oil because my mum sent that to me for free. But nobody can convince me. This is a waste of money, it is not worth it at all. With the cost price of the palm oil, about 180 pounds for 25 litrers of palm oil."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady ships palm oil abroad

@chic_chi01 said:

"My own 25litres shipping was 6800 per kg plus 1kg for pallets. Palm oil 25litres from Benue State 35k. Arrived at my door step 8days after shipping, although they said 10 days no additional charges."

@Amelia & Emily said:

"Honestly for me it’s worth it. Do the maths and see what it will cost you to buy that quantity here."

@11thgirl said:

"How long did it take by air? If you had shipped by sea it would have been way cheaper."

@jtobecomingamom5yrs said:

"It’s totally worth it and also the cargo is the one who is expensive all the same over worth. You use that palm oil for a long time. I am still advocate of shipping from 9ja."

@BRUNETTESGLAMMM|UK HAIR-VENDOR said:

"The only foodstuff I get back home is just Ogbonno, Egusi and Crayfish. The rest, I buy them here. It’s not worth it."

@Adaugo said:

"That’s a lot, you would have added foodstuffs. I did that with mine and it cost £207 for £43kg worth of goods, including 10litres of red oil. I won’t lie, it’s costly because everything I spent was 1million naira."

