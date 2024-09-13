A Nigerian lady who lives in the UK bought things such as food, phones and tablets and sent them to her family in Nigeria

She showed how she packaged the things before sending them, but some people said she should have sent money to her family instead

The items have arrived in Nigeria and the lady has said she did not buy most of the items she sent as she got them for free

A Nigerian lady living abroad packaged many gift items and sent them to her family at home.

She packaged the gifts inside a barrel and shipped them to Nigeria after paying N428,000 as a shipping fee.

The lady lives in the UK and she sent food to her family in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@olorireakintunde.

Source: TikTok

Some people who heard the amount she spent on shipping said she should have sent the money to her family to use and buy food in Nigeria.

Now, the gift items have arrived Nigeria and she has replied her critics, noting that she she did not buy many of the gifts.

In a follow up video, Olorire Akintunde said as an influencer, she got many of the items for free.

She also said everything arrived in Nigeria without a scratch, insisting that she sent the items because they were more than money.

Her new video shows when her family in Nigeria opened the drum and brought out the gifts. She said it took six weeks before the drum arrived Nigeria from the UK.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady sends gifts to her family

@KING ENIOBANKE said:

"I saw this packing a long time ago and voila I came across this again TikTok you do this one."

@Tandi said:

"It's worth it oh, that barrel will be used to store things here."

@CutezandGlitzMakeovers33 said:

"Please how many days will it take them to deliver?"

Lady gets UK visa

In a related story, a lady who applied for a UK visa was approved, but the document contained a serious mistake.

The lady shared the story of how she went home only to find the wrong date on her visa when she had already received admission to study in the UK.

She had to wait for many days for the mistake to be rectified before she finally departed Nigeria for the UK.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng