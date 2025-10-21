A prophet identified as Abel T Boma has shared the alleged message that he received from God regarding Pastor Adeboye's successor

In his post, he detailed the revelation that he had about the successor and how the person's name was placed under a pillow

Mixed reactions trailed his post on the X app as some netizens agreed to his revelation while others criticised his viral tweet

A Nigerian prophet, Abel T. Boma, has disclosed a message he claimed to have received from God concerning the future leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s eventual successor.

He explained that he was shown a vision linked to Pastor Adeboye’s son and the question of succession within the church.

Prophet Abel predicts Pastor Adeboye's successor

In an account shared through his handle, @prophetbomaabel, he narrated that the symbolic message involved a written name placed under a pillow.

The prophet claimed he received a revelation from God concerning Pastor Adeboye’s son and the spiritual responsibilities surrounding his role.

In his narration, he claimed that he saw a vision in which the General Overseer of the Redeemed Church, Pastor Adeboye, appeared to perform a symbolic act that hinted at leadership and legacy.

According to the prophet, the revelation showed him writing a name on a piece of paper and placing it under his pillow before lying down.

In the same vision, he reportedly told someone, “It is time,” and when the person asked what he meant, he replied, “It is I—the Lord says it is I.”

He further stated that God’s message made it clear that the son’s calling was to support and care for his father rather than to inherit leadership of the church.

In his words:

"(PROPHECY). Now, with love and respect, I speak of our father in faith, Pastor E.A. Adeboye’s son. The Lord says: it is your responsibility to care for your father, not to inherit the Redeemed Church. You are serving your father, not the kingdom. This is your honor and duty. I saw him walking at night.

"He wrote a name boldly and placed it under his pillow. He wrote something on the back—like a checkbook. He lay down and said to someone, “It is time.” The person asked, “What do you mean?” He replied, “It is I—the Lord says it is I.” He touched the person and said, “It is well with you.” He never told his wife, but they shared the revelation.

"I prophesied this before whether it will happen on a weekday or weekend, go find the prophecy. "The Lord says: you are helping your father, and there is a reward. But the inheritance of your help is not for you to lead the church. Thank you so much. That is the message."

Reactions as prophet speaks on Pastor Adeboye's successor

Nigerians did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments.

Bonvempire said:

"The Lord said nothing, you are seeking relevance."

Chris Buzy said:

"May the perfect Will of God be done in His church, Amen."

Crypto John reacted:

"And in the end of times many fake prophets will show."

Cryptomaniac added:

"I AFFRIM of this. Let it be known TODAY TUE211025."

