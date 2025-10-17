A Nigerian man has shared what he went through in the country before deciding it was time to relocate abroad

The man said that when he graduated from medical school, he spent years living with his parents until he got enough money to relocate

According to him, after he relocated abroad, he discovered that his salary for six months was more than his salary in Nigeria for seven years

A Nigerian man shared a post detailing how his life changed after he relocated to the United Kingdom.

According to the man, when he was in Nigeria, he received a small salary that was not enough to motivate him.

Doctor says he was not earning enough money in Nigeria and he relocated after working for seven years. Photo credit: X/Dr Tolu and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In his post, Dr Tolu said when he completed medical school, he had to live with his parents for seven years.

After seven years of earning a meagre salary, he decided it was time to seek greener pastures abroad.

The man stated that he was earning less than N180,000 while working as a medical doctor in Nigeria.

When he relocated, the salary he got for six months was more than what he was paid in Nigeria for seven years.

His words:

"After Medical school, I moved back in with my parents. Lived with them for 7 more years until I was almost 30 years. Didn't buy a Car. Worked several jobs, sometimes 2 jobs at the same time. During this time, no job ever paid me up to N185,000 a month. 7 years o. Saved enough to write exams & move to the UK. 6 months' salary in the UK was more than all my 7 years' salary in Nigeria COMBINED."

Medical doctor says his salary abroad for six months was more than what he earned in Nigeria for seven years. Photo credit: X/Dr Tolu.

Reactions as doctor shares his experience abroad

@AdekunleOderind said:

"She went from $200 per month to $12,000 per month. I will continue to say it, if you have the opportunity to japa, don't waste it. You will be the one to take the benefits or pain of your choice. From my experiences so far, I can confidently tell you that the benefits outweigh the pains overtime. If you don't belong to the NEPO babies League, your surest route of the generational poverty is japa legitimately. Your children will thank and pray for you in future. Don't waste that opportunity, japa oooo."

@lekside34 said:

"They will call you a liar soon. Watch out!"

@ifetemini said:

"We are about to be doctorless with this post."

@ReliableGov said:

"Well done for the courage to take a bold decision."

@greatness0220 said:

"I should have taken the opportunity when I got it."

@AdegboyegaArik4 said:

"My time will come in Jesus name."

@WummyVille said:

"The last paragraph almost made me

