A Nigerian man said his sister-in-law, who is a medical doctor, recently moved abroad to live and work

According to the man who lives in Canada, the woman has received her first salary after working there for two weeks

He said his sister-in-law was earning less than N200k in Nigeria, but her salary is now significantly higher

A Nigerian man shared the story of his sister-in-law, who relocated abroad to work as a medical doctor.

The man said the woman said the doctor was working in Nigeria and earning less than N200k per month.

In the post, @lekside34, who lives in Canada, said the woman decided to seek greener pastures abroad.

Now, she said the woman has received her first pay after working there for two weeks.

His words:

"My sister-in-law worked Monday to Thursday and got her first biweekly paycheck as a medical doctor - $6,380.63 netpay... The same person worked tirelessly Mondays to Fridays in Nigeria as a medical doctor and got less than 200k monthly pay for 6 years. Let that sink $6k plus bi-weekly and will get an additional $6k plus in 2 weeks' time. 12k netpay monthly.. Pay gets to increase each year. I am thankful Nigeria didn't happen to her. She is alive today to enjoy and live the best things money can buy. Her hard work paid off. Thank you, God!"

However, he did not mention whether the woman was paid in US dollars or Canadian dollars. He didn't say whether the woman is working in Canada.

According to Talent.com, a career website, doctors in Canada earn between $92,000 and 425,000 per year, depending on experience and areas of specialisation.

Reactions as doctor gets first pay abroad

@the_onbeatable said:

"My best friend of over 30yrs, a price conscious man. To add insult to injury, he’s also a Chartered Accountant. The first time I ever heard him say “Tosin, let’s forget the price for now” (I was going to get something for him in Naija) was when he moved to Canada. My head wan blow!"

@IsaacSeun310140 said:

"One werey go con say don't travel abroad and let's rebuild Nigeria...he no go better for you."

@bimbolaroyale said:

"They will tell you Nigerian doctors had heavily subsidised education, so they shouldn't complain about the poor salary and unpaid allowances."

@FlexxRichie said:

"Omo, $12k monthly compared to 200k . No medical doctor in nigeria earns more than 900k salary."

@dee_vman said:

"Yes it is good to run when things are not working out even with so much personal efforts!

But it is even better to fight what makes it not work! Remember, your friends, neighbors, communities, even your laundry man, may not have the capacity like you! What happens to them?"

