According to the teacher, the money was sent by the hand of his pupil, who did not say the reason for the gift.

Reason for cash gift to teacher

In a Facebook post, the teacher, known online as Valylight English, said he phoned the pupil's parents to enquire why he was given the N5k.

It was the boy's mum who answered the phone call and told the teacher that the money was from her husband and it was to appreciate him for showing concern by calling them to know why their boy was absent from school.

The teacher recalled how he reached out to the boy's parents last week when he was absent from school for two consecutive days.

For the teacher, it was a normal show of concern, which he does whenever his pupils are absent, but to the boy's parents, it was a rare gesture.

According to his mum, no teacher had called them in the past when her son was absent from school. A part of the teacher's narration shared on Facebook read:

"...I went to my data bank and got the parent's number. I called and it was the mum who picked.

"She told me that it was her husband who asked their child to give me the money as appreciation. Why?

"Last week, the boy in question was absent from school for two days consecutively. I had to call the parent to know what was wrong. It is something I usually do whenever a pupil skips school for more than a day. And I even forgot I once called them. But this particular couple seemed so pleased with the call.

"The woman said she hadn't had any teacher call them for such reason in the past.

"Wait, is that even a big deal?

"Please how much is Lexus 330?"

Parent's cash gesture to teacher elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the parent's gesture below:

Lensel U Edem said:

"Lexus 330 is 4,500.

"You will still have 500 shanzzh 🤣🤣.

"A good deed attracts good will. Enjoy your blessing."

Omolara Bobby Johnson said:

"The day a parent surprisingly gave me a pair of new corporate shoes for teachers day celebration. Omo, I was so proud of myself. Same year she gave me bag. My colleagues were all shocked."

Ela Patrick said:

"Hmmm that means I will build skyscrapers for the Nannies in my baby’s crèche because if they don’t see my baby by latest 10:30am any day, they call to know why.￼ Those women are indeed mothers, the way they care is not something to joke about, like they even thank me for taking care of my own child."

Esezobor Rejoice Hardeyholar said:

"Well, play, you will definitely buy that lexus this year, continue.😂😂😂😂 Infact congratulations in advance we shall wash the car.💃"

Brete Paul said:

"Una go make person go look for teaching job now."

Debbie Peculiar Odiwomma Mbabie said:

"If na like dat, I for don build mansion ooooo 😂😂😂. I call for a living. Once we start the first lesson and I noticed a pupil is absent, I call almost immediately. Sometimes, during the break period, if the pupil lives close by, I walk over to see him/ her. It's not a big deal per say but it tells alot about you. God bless us."

