A Nigerian lady has expressed happiness on social media after her mother successfully delivered her first baby boy

According to the lady, her mother had five daughters including her, but they all longed to have a male child in the family

Congratulatory messages poured in as social media users flocked to the comments section to react

A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the celebration that ensued in her family after her mother gave birth to a baby boy.

The news quickly went viral on social media, sparking excitement and congratulatory messages from netizens.

Lady rejoices as her mother delivers a baby boy. Photo credit: @favouriteluxuryhair0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady overjoyed as mum delivers boy

The lady, identified by the handle @favouriteluxuryhair0 on TikTok, shared a video showing her family members jubilating around their area.

In the clip, they poured white powder on each other and jumped around the area to celebrate the newborn's arrival.

The happy daughter also shared photos of her mother during her pregnancy and the baby boy after delivery.

According to the lady, her family longed for a male child since her mother gave birth to five daughters, including herself.

The arrival of the baby boy brought great joy to the family and they rejoiced loudly over his birth.

"My mum survived labour room. Our blue jet has just arrived. Thank God for the successful journey. My mum gave us bouncing baby boy after five girls," the video's caption read.

Lady overjoyed as her mother safely gives birth to a baby boy. Photo credit: @favouriteluxuryhair0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as family jubilates over male child

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@mamakay said:

"Congratulations but e be like say you never know say na you dem born the child for not for herself."

@melody said:

"It may sound like a joke but my sis mother in-law is getting married next month like how."

@nanalicious momma said:

"Am next inshallah. Make my daughter no see these one oooo. Na she dey fear pass me wey want carry belle."

@Bibyluxx / Jewelry in Lagos reacted:

"Awwww. Alhamdulilaah. Eku ewu omo, your first child shall grow old to make y’all proud."

@JGold said:

"Awww congratulations sha know say nah u born d baby."

@Mary oluwanishola said:

"Congratulations ma okonlawon welcome."

@nazzy gold said:

"Congratulations nne it's not easy I'm next and will testify."

@miss ella said:

"Lord am not asking for too much just give me little money to get my nails things! Am honestly tired of staying outside when others are learning.. but I know u will do it."

@Ayra~styled ~it reacted:

"Congratulations I pray am next to congratulate insha allah."

@Pefume vendor in Alagbado added:

"Congratulations mine next I manifest it this 2025."

@Favy DC said:

"Congratulations to my aunt."

See the post below:

Daughters rejoice as mum delivers boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family with five beautiful girls and one boy who's the last born went viral on TikTok, captivating users worldwide.

The video showed the girls dancing and celebrating the birth of their baby brother, stating that they always wanted a brother.

Source: Legit.ng