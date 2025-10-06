A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment her daughter met with her father for the first time

In the emotional video, the little girl's father had just landed from the airport when he sighted his daughter and hugged her tightly

Massive reactions trailed the emotional video on TikTok as social media users expressed admiration for the duo

A heartwarming reunion between a Nigerian father and his little daughter captured the hearts of many on social media.

The emotional moment was shared in a video that quickly went viral and garnered emotional reactions from netizens.

Source: TikTok

Dad meets daughter for first time

The video, posted on TikTok by the child's mother, @okerefamily, showed the father arriving from the airport to meet his beautiful daughter.

As soon as the little girl saw her father, she moved towards him, and the excited father gave her a tight hug.

Sharing the heartwarming video on TikTok, the mother said:

"She can't just wait to see her dad for the first time. Her dream just became reality. The wait is finally over. My daughter reuniting with daddy for the first time. Her father's pride. My heart is filled with joy."

Source: TikTok

Reactions as father meets daughter for first time

TikTok users gushed over the sweet moment and shared lovely comments.

@WESLEYbillion1 said:

"U want to tell us dat her dad hasn't been doing video calls wit her b4?"

@Joe said:

"This made me teary, I traveled when my son was 6 months old. He's 3 years now."

@Joseph Andy said:

"Aaaah my daughter na only for video call she dey see me oo this is her 4yrs now I can't wait to her soon Nigeria here I come."

@Prince Liberty said:

"This is so me rn. I traveled just a week after my son clocked 1yr.. He is 4yrs now, can't wait to surprise him. He has been asking me to come back almost everyday over the phone."

@Aj baby said:

"He traveled when I was three month pregnant and my daughter is now seven years she haven’t see her dad it’s only on video call."

@Rahim Omeiza reacted:

"I travelled out when my daughter was 14 months and I came back after 3yrs, she saw me first before the mother at airport and shouted dad,dad,I was shocked. That is blood."

@ATUKEBABE said:

"Blood is thicker than water sis, just live her there I bet even without her doin video calls with him before, she will recognize him. My was 9mots when his dad returned immediately he followed his dad &this boy don't allow anybody to touch me except me."

@Ritter said:

"This question it to emotional nd sensitive to ask the little girl can’t you see she’s not comfortable with it. Some parent !!You think it’s funny/ easy for her not to have bond with her daddy till this age??"

@QUEEN added:

"This was my childhood and I was able to make him out soo easy at the airport I was 11 years old."

Lady reunites with mother after 20 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady showed the emotional moment she reunited with her mum after 20 years of living apart.

The video showed how she reacted after seeing her mother, as well as her siblings' reactions to seeing their mum too.

Source: Legit.ng